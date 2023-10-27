BTS Jimin has been basking in the glory of his success as a Korean solo artist as he got nominated in four categories in the Billboard Music Awards 2023. The artist also became the only Asian act to get nominated for the Top Selling Song category in the Billboard Music Awards 2023 for his track Like Crazy.

Once the final list of the nominees was published by BBMA on their official website on October 26, 2023, the BTS ARMY rushed to X, formerly Twitter, to flood social media with their praises for the Like Crazy singer-songwriter. A fan, @tloulover_1, commented on a post on X and expressed how "immensely proud" they are of the singer's achievements.

Furthermore, Jimin has earned nominations in four categories: Top Selling Song, Top K-pop Global Artist, Top K-pop Album, and Top K-pop Global Song. The singer-songwriter would be competing against music heavyweights like Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero, Miley Cyrus for Flowers, Jaso Aldean for Try That in a Small Town, and Oliver Anthony Music for Rich Men North of Richmond.

"Proud of you Jimin": Fans enthralled by the news of the BTS idol's numerous BBMA 2023 nominations

The year 2023 will be marked as the one when Jimin debuted as a Korean solo artist with his debut solo album FACE which was released on March 24, 2023. Being a part of the world's most famous boy band, BTS, for over a decade, the idol has harnessed his musical prowess to the point where his Like Crazy from his solo album debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as soon as it was released.

On top of that, this was also the first time in the 65-year-long history of the Billboard that a Korean soloist and a K-Pop act reigned at No.1 for weeks. The song, Like Crazy, holds even more significance because it was the BTS singer's very first song.

Expand Tweet

It is an important accomplishment for the singer's fans as well as this is his first ever nomination in the Billboard Music Awards 2023 as a Korean solo artist.

The Bangtam fandom was over the moon when they heard the news and congratulated Jimin on social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the Like Crazy singer is competing against his own bandmate Jungkook's SEVEN for the category of Top Global K-Pop song along with FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid. Furthermore, NewJeans has two nominations in the same category for their songs Ditto and OMG.

On the other hand, FACE by Jimin got nominated for Top K-Pop Album and is competing against NewJeans' 2nd EP Get Up, Stray Kids' 5-STAR, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's The Name Chapter: Temptation, and TWICE's Ready to Be: 12th Mini Album.

The BBMA 2023 nominates music artists for the categories of Top Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Hot 100 Producer, Top Rock Duo/Group, Top Global K-Pop Artist, Top Global K-Pop Tour, Top K-Pop Album, Top Global K-Pop Song, Top Afrobeats Artist, and Top Afrobeats Song are among those honored.

This year, the winners of the Billboard Music Awards 2023 from each category will be announced on November 19, 2023.