Invincible season 3 is arriving sooner than expected, says Robert Kirkman

As Invincible season 3 emerges as an unexpected beacon of excitement, the wait for more heroic action is going to be substantially shortened. The series co-creator, Robert Kirkman, has announced that the upcoming season's release is approaching rather quickly.

Season 1 debuted in March 2021, and season 2 is yet to debut. This raised concerns about the fundamental causes of the delay. In an open conversation at Comic-Con, Kirkman, known for his sharp humor, started the conversation with a quirky joke but then instantly dived into the difficulties of production during the pandemic.

Invincible season 3: A swift arrival on the horizon, as revealed by Robert Kirkman

Fans' patience was tested during the season break, although Kirkman jokingly blamed some of the inconvenience on "a lot of naps." However, he got right into the production team's significant difficulties. The series' debut during a global epidemic brought a special set of challenges.

Kirkman shed light on the challenges of running foreign studios while the epidemic was causing interruptions. The Invincible team accepted these difficulties as chances for improvement rather than giving in to them.

Kirkman emphasized the complex problems of resuming production after a break by comparing animated series creation and a factory. The team's goal was to not only put measures in place to stop such delays but to resume production. Kirkman has promised to "ramp it back up in a way that would ensure that we don't have a delay like this ever again."

Kirkman remained fiercely positive while realizing the pandemic's impact and the added repercussions of several delays. The delay in Invincible season 3 will be the last consequence due to work put in over this time, he told fans. The series' tenacity and unrelenting dedication to its viewers is demonstrated by its commitment to overcoming challenges and reducing production procedures.

A glimpse into the future: Invincible season 3 recording and the live-action movie

According to the official Invincible Twitter account, the voice recording for Invincible season 3 has already been finished. This proactive effort represents a positive change in the series' pace by attempting to shorten the gap for fans between season 2's finale and season 3's debut.

Finally, when questioned about the live-action Invincible film, Kirkman stated that while the project is confirmed and has created interest, there haven't been many developments.

Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes temporarily halted the project's progress, but Kirkman's involvement in Prime Video's Invincible has continued unaffected thanks to the show's representation by The Animation Guild, which is unaffected by the ongoing strikes.

There will be two installments of Invincible season 2

Invincible season 2 will make its much-awaited premiere on Amazon Prime on Friday, November 3. After Amazon's initial announcement that the season will debut in late 2023, this formal reveal has now been made. However, viewers shouldn't anticipate the complete season before the year ends. Fans were disappointed to discover that season 2 will be divided into two halves, with the second half set to air in 2024.

Fans now have something to look forward to as intriguing information regarding the show's season was announced during the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 event. In addition to giving viewers a preview of what's to come, the eagerly awaited season teaser also revealed the precise date of the launch.

Stay tuned for more Invincible Season 2 and Invincible Season 3 updates and news as 2023 progresses.