Is Chris Hemsworth sick? Health diagnosis debunked as Thor star explains why he's set to take up fewer acting roles

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is reportedly slowing down on his professional choices after learning he is susceptible to Alzheimer's at a later age. On April 2, 2023, Page Six published a report where sources close to the actor shared that while the 39-year-old will be mindful of his workload, he is not pondering an early retirement because of his health.

Hemsworth learned about the disease in November 2022 while filming his National Geographic and Disney+ docuseries Limitless. In the series, he said:

“The idea that I won’t be able to remember the life I experienced, or my wife, my kids, is probably my biggest fear.”

A source close to the actor said that after he finishes the projects in his pipeline, which include reprising his role as Thor in the forthcoming Avengers film and working on wrestling icon Hulk Hogan's unnamed biopic, Chris Hemsworth “doesn’t plan to take on many roles because of [learning about his high risk of] Alzheimer’s.”

Chris Hemsworth is "8 to 10 times" more likely to battle Alzheimer's disease

While speaking with Vanity Fair, Chris Hemsworth said he won't be retiring from the acting profession due to health concerns but confessed to the magazine that there was an "intensity" in "navigating" the test outcomes that revealed he was at high risk of the illness, which he received last November.

The actor emphasized that it was not a diagnosis but rather an indication that the neurological disease is more likely to strike him than most other individuals. He said:

“Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death. Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality.”

Hemsworth also stated that discovering he is "eight to ten times more likely" than others to develop Alzheimer's disease "triggered something in me to want to take some time off." He added:

“I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do.”

As such, his current plan includes returning home and enjoying his time off with his wife and kids.

Chris Hemsworth tied the knot with actress and Spanish model Elsa Pataky in 2010. She is best known for starring in Snakes on a Plane, Giallo and Give 'Em Hell, Malone. Together, the couple share three kids, India Rose Hemsworth (10), Sasha Hemsworth (9), and Tristan Hemsworth (9).

Born on August 11, 1983, Chris Hemsworth began his acting journey in 2002 by starring in the television series Guinevere Jones as King Arthur. Since then, he has appeared in Marshall Law, Home and Away, Thor, Snow White and the Huntsman, Blackhat, In the Heart of the Sea, 12 Strong, Bad Times at the El Royale, and James and the Giant Peach with Taika and Friends, among others.

