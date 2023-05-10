Is the giant lawn worm real or fake? Viral TikTok debunked

A viral video showing a man pulling a 'giant lawn worm' from someone's drain, next to their lawn, has gone viral on TikTok. However, social media users have been questioning it's legitimacy amongst the recent uproar due to misinformation spreading on the platform.

A TikTok user called Tim the Lawnmower Man posted the giant lawn worm video. Tim is a gardener and often films himself transforming people's lawns.

In this particular video, Tim was filming another user called The Unblocker Aus, who unclogs drains for a living. The clip featured Aus seemingly pulling something sickening from beneath the grass.

This thing being pulled is referred to as a giant lawn worm, and numerous people are convinced it is real in Australia, which has often been seen as a home to rare insects and animals. However, it is NOT true, and the video showcases a false story.

The video clip was shared back in March and continues to trick people in May 2023 with a whopping 36.8 million views on the original video in total so far.

The giant lawn worm from the viral video is not real

The video follows Tim and Aus as they uncover something huge that they refer to as a lawn worm. In the clip, Tim says that their client was complaining about the lawn "losing all its color."

When Aus seemingly starts pulling at the alleged lawn worm, Tim stops for a second and says:

"Oh my god look at that.”

He says that it is one of the "biggest ones" he has ever seen and continues:

"Rodney’s just pulling this out. This is a giant lawn worm. They eat away at the roots of the plant."

Meanwhile, the other guy pulls onto the alleged worm with all his strength.

He eventually pulls out a long, brown worm-shaped object from the drain and walks onto the road to show how big the giant lawn worm is.

However, to debunk the myth, HITC reported that the guy in the video wasn't pulling out a giant worm, but was instead removing a long line of tree roots that had grown into the drain or the sewer pipe.

A giant worm does exist

While the TikTok video has turned out to be fake, a Giant Gippsland earthworm, commonly known as giant earthworms, does exist.

The Gippsland worms are usually around one meter long and two centimeters in diameter. Their body can expand, which often makes them appear larger than what one can average. These worms are found deep in the soil along stream banks and on hills in the Australian area of Gippsland, Victoria. They rarely come up to the surface.

Hence, to conclude, the giant worm in the video is not real and must not be taken seriously by social media users.

