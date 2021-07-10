"Is he gonna feed his friends to them?": David Dobrik set to have his own Discovery+ show called "Sharkbait," and the internet is not happy

On June 28th, David Dobrik shared a video on his Instagram story where he announced he was shooting with Discovery for their "Shark Week." While many netizens were unhappy with the news, Discovery Channel went forward with their internet celebrity host.

Now, it appears that Discovery Channel plans to keep Dobrik as a host for their Discovery+ application titled "Sharkbait." But this announcement has not been met with positivity.

For context, social media users have attempted to keep David Dobrik from returning after allegations against him and co-creator Jason Nash came forward from former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois.

Other former Vlog Squad members attempted to explain and defend the online sensation but ended up failing. Along with Dobrik's attempts at apologizing for the situation, this incident led Dobrik to take a long hiatus.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: It seems David Dobrik will have a show on Discovery+ during Shark Week titled ‘Sharkbait’ pic.twitter.com/z7GGGLklVp — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 10, 2021

Netizens react to recent David Dobrik news

The news was shared through Discovery Channel's email service and has added the 24-year-old's show to its weekly television schedule. The screenshot was posted on Twitter by defnoodles and was met with responses from unhappy users.

Many users have threatened to unsubscribe from Discovery Channel's television app after this announcement.

Overall, users were not pleased with Dobrik continuing to have a platform after his allegations. Many users, however, began referencing David Dobrik using his friends for dangerous stunts after he previously used them in his YouTube vlogs.

Specifically, one user stated, "men get everything we didn't ask for." Another stated that the Slovakia-born star would possibly bait girls for Dominykas Zeglaitis, a friend of the YouTuber who was also accused of assaulting young women.

A third user stated that David Dobrik should not have future jobs for almost killing Jeff Wittek, another former Vlog Squad extra.

Let me guess, he’s going to be swinging sharks around at his friends with cranes that he’s not certified to use now? Or are we gonna take a step up and just see David straight up using his friends as big chompy fishy food?🤦🏻‍♀️ — Brandi Rene 🎵 (@NorthOfSass) July 10, 2021

Whyyy!?? Smh why do they continue to give him a platform !? This week guys I’m gonna feed my friends to sharks whiles I annoyingly laugh behind the camera — Haley (@luvflower765) July 10, 2021

…is he gonna prank the sharks or feed his friends to them? — fat sajak (@fatsajak_) July 10, 2021

white men get everything we didn’t ask for — 🤍 (@anondramaqueen) July 10, 2021

Does he bait girls to Dom? I mean does he use fish to bait uhh sharks 🤔 — KG Productions (@KGProductions__) July 10, 2021

Stop giving him jobs! He almost recklessly killed his friend!! And the whole duerte dom SA on his vlogs?! Yet people are still willing to put his name on their brands?? — Katie (@katiejoellee) July 10, 2021

Lol. Why would anyone continue to endorse this dude? He took a little time off and now he’s back like nothing happened and everyone is just...going along with it? — lisa simpson (@lisasim96841123) July 10, 2021

oooo that cancel subscription button looks real hot right now 🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵 — Join • ᴅ ᴏ ʟ ʟ s • (@itsurgirlvevo1) July 10, 2021

david does know a thing or two about mega predators — bunny (@bitch_lipz) July 10, 2021

oh nah he finna use his friends for the bait 😭 — 𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑎⁷ ☾ (@itzf4ncy) July 10, 2021

At the time of writing, David Dobrik had not commented about his show's announcement or its feedback. But the content creator began trending on Twitter, garnering over six hundred tweets, most of them mentioning Dobrik still holding a platform.

