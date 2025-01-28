Is Jim Acosta's married? All about CNN correspondent's personal life as he reportedly plans to quit network

Jim Acosta is reportedly planning to leave CNN following the removal of his 10 AM ET show from the network's schedule. The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown is expected to replace his time slot. The news was shared in the Status newsletter on January 27.

Former CNN media correspondent Oliver Darcy further reported last week that Chief Executive Mark Thompson had offered Acosta a midnight slot. The 53-year-old correspondent who has been an intense Trump critic, was born in Washington DC, in April 1971. He was also married to Sharon Mobley Stow and has three children with her.

The former couple tied the knot back in 1994 and the marriage lasted till 2017. An article by Page Six published in July 2017, reported that he was enjoying his single life.

The Page Six article also mentioned that Sharon was a registered nurse. For the unversed, Acosta moved to the US with his dad at the age of 11, from Santa María del Rosario, Cuba. After being raised in Virginia, in 1989, he graduated from Annandale High School.

The correspondent then received his bachelor's degree in 1993, in mass communication, with a minor in political science. Jim Acosta joined CNN in April 2007, and a year later he covered the presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

According to reports, Acosta is an avid dog lover. In October 2023, CNN dropped an article about Jim, which primarily circulated around his rescue beagle named Duke. According to the outlet, in 2021 after leaving the White House, he adopted Duke. Jim Acosta said:

"I just love dogs. I must have been a dog in a previous life, and so it just was a natural thing to want one as soon as I had the time available."

Insiders revealed that it was a difficult decision for Jim Acosta to plan on leaving CNN

While reports of Jim Acosta leaving CNN have been getting circulated everywhere, several insiders have opened up to FOX News Digital shedding light on the same. One insider told the outlet that the correspondent was struggling to stick to a decision and that it "took courage."

Another insider at CNN stated that according to them, Jim had the potential to garner a massive audience even for the midnight slot. The insider mentioned:

"Many viewers like Jim… if there is anyone who could make the overnight go it's him. It's sad to see him go."

Neither CNN nor Jim Acosta has commented on the reports of his potential exit, and the timing of any announcement remains unclear.

Trump and Acosta had always been on opposite ends. According to The New York Post, they once had such a heated argument, that the White House attempted to revoke his press pass. CNN, however, then argued that the step would be a violation to Acosta's First and Fifth Amendments. As per Oliver Darcy, the current decision of shifting Jim Acosta was to "please" Trump.

