Is Kristen Stewart married? All about her relationship with partner Dylan Meyer as they are spotted wearing "wedding rings"

Kristen Stewart was recently seen at LAX with partner Dylan Meyer. The paparazzi took many photos of the pair that depicted them wearing matching gold rings on their left ring fingers while leaving the airport.

Some have since speculated whether the two are secretly married. Stewart and screenwriter Meyer became a public couple in August 2019.

In November 2019, while making a guest appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Kristen Stewart stated that she "can't f***ing wait" to propose to Meyer.

The Twilight star initially rose to fame with Stephanie Meyer's film adaptation of the series. During the movie franchise, the 31-year-old dated Robert Pattinson before allegedly cheating on him with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

Soon after, Stewart came out as queer and dated Alicia Cargile and Soko before ending up with Dylan Meyer.

Speculation of Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's relationship

Previously describing the details of her relationship as being "sort of cagey," Kristen was open about talking about Meyer.

In her November interview with Howard Stern, the Los Angeles, California native revealed that she had known Dylan Meyer for around six years. When Kristen Stewart finally said "I love you" to Meyer, they had been seeing each other for about two weeks.

The paparazzi that captured the photos of Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer have set alight speculation that the pair traveled to an undisclosed location to get married. While the former is not shy about her enthusiasm for proposing, there have been no close sources to confirm the possible rumors.

The actor previously had this to say about Meyer:

"We're both from LA, and we really love LA. We're both kind of like, scumbags. We both felt like trolls as kids. We're similar but different. She's a writer; she's brilliant."

Kristen Stewart does not have an Instagram account, but Dylan Meyer does. However, the latter has not posted any confirmation of the rumors of the pair getting married.

Kristen Stewart has not made any comment on the situation yet.

Edited by Ravi Iyer