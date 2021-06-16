Is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Duo rumored to be dating again after “family night out” pictures go viral

There have been a few rumors that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together, and their fans are asking the same question. The duo was recently seen cuddling while posing at the Parsons Benefit on June 15th in New York City.

Travis Scott also received an award at the event, while Kylie Jenner was there to support him, along with their three-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit

The model wore a stunning fitted green dress. She also shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram. The photo shows Kylie Jenner standing in front of Travis Scott.

Travis, meanwhile, was wearing a black blazer and pants. The famous rapper had his hands wrapped around Kylie’s waist, and she placed her hands on his. The caption reads:

“24 hours in NYC”.

Kylie Jenner also shared a TikTok video documenting the day. There was a moment where she was getting glammed up and another where Travis Scott was giving his acceptance speech.

Stormi was wearing a cute black mini dress and posing with her parents on the red carpet.

The moments between Kylie and Travis weren’t the only ones that got attention at the event. The latter’s acceptance speech was also something people discussed after he called Kylie his “wifey” and thanked her and Stormi. He said:

“Stormi, I love you, and wifey, I love you.”

It was the duo’s latest appearance together after being spotted on many outings in the last few months.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s romance blossomed in 2017. They have been co-parenting Stormi since separating in September 2019.

The two are still friendly at places like playgrounds and department stores. They are rumored to be hanging out daily, but the stars have not made any relationship details official since Travis Scott is very busy.

Kylie Jenner has not yet commented on anything on her current status. But the media personality has shut down certain claims which state that she and Travis are in an open relationship.

In a tweet in May, she said:

“It’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”

Kylie Jenner also flew to Miami last month to celebrate Travis Scott’s birthday. Last year, she told him on his special day:

“Love you forever.”

