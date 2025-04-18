Luigi Mangione was indicted with a federal murder charge through the use of a firearm in line with the 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, which makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted. On Thursday, April 17, 2025, the federal grand jury decided on a four-count indictment against Mangione, which also includes two counts of stalking and a firearm offense.

As for the maximum sentence of death for Mangione's charge, murder through the use of a firearm, Attorney General Pam Bondi previously said that they would seek the death penalty against Mangione. Bondi said in a press release on April 1 that she has "directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty" in Mangione's case, which he called a "premeditated, cold-blooded assassination."

She also doubled down on Luigi Mangione's murder and stalking charges in an interview with Fox News on April 6, saying:

"If there was ever a death case, this is one. This guy is charged with hunting down a CEO, a father of two, a married man. Hunting him down and executing him."

According to CNN, federal prosecutors have unsealed the charges against the 26-year-old in 2024, but they haven't been indicted until now. However, it remains unknown if the accused CEO killer will be arraigned on the federal charges.

Luigi Mangione's lawyers want the death penalty off the table because of the DOJ's social media post

Following Attorney General Pam Bondi's announcement that she has pushed for the prosecutors to seek the death penalty, Luigi Mangione's attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, called Bondi's decision a "political stunt."

In Bondi's directive, which was also shared on Instagram on April 1, she said that pushing for the death penalty was to "carry out President Trump's agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again." However, Mangione's team filed a motion on April 11, requesting the federal judge to block the prosecutors from seeking capital punishment because of the DOJ's social media post.

The defense said in the motion:

"The stakes could not be higher. The United States government intends to kill Mr. Mangione as a political stunt."

In the second argument, Mangione's defense also called out Bondi for releasing his directive ahead of Mangione's indictment. The motion called Bondi's statement prejudiced, alleging that it could potentially sway the jurors against him. Mangione's lawyers added that, per Bondi's language use, it seemed that their client had already been convicted of the charges, which wasn't the case.

The motion further states:

"Because the Attorney General has chosen to proceed in this way, Mr. Mangione's Due Process rights have already been violated and the manner in which the Government has acted has prejudiced the grand jury pool and has corrupted the grand jury process."

Mangione's defense is yet to comment on the Thursday indictment. The accused CEO killer is also facing separate state charges of murder and terrorism, including one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

However, according to Agnifilo's press statement on April 1, they are prepared to fight both the federal charges "brought by a lawless Justice Department" and the state charges against Luigi Mangione.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for news and updates on the murder case against Luigi Mangione.

