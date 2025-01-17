Louisiana TikTok star Mr Prada, whose real name is Terryon Thomas, was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday, January 16. The 20-year-old was formally charged with first-degree murder after being accused of killing 69-year-old William Abraham in September 2024. Popular gossip blog The Shade Room and The Mirror US confirmed on January 17 that if found guilty, Thomas could face the death penalty.

Mr Prada was formally charged with first-degree murder as mentioned above, aggravated criminal damage to property, obstruction of justice, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Thomas was initially charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice; however, the same has been upgraded due to Thomas’ age.

The grand jury’s indictment of Thomas facing first-degree murder charges comes after they believed that there was enough evidence present in the case to move forward with a trial.

Mr Prada remained in custody without bond at the time of writing this article.

For those uninitiated, Mr Pada had amassed over eight million followers on TikTok, and he is best known for his fashion content. As per The Mirror US, the content creator described himself as:

“Known for his edgy fashion sense and bold style, often showcasing luxury brands like Prada. Terryon’s content is authentic and engaging, attracting a loyal audience who appreciate his unique perspective on fashion and lifestyle.”

What did Mr Prada do? Details revealed as TikToker faces death penalty

Mr Prada was arrested after William Abraham’s body was found wrapped in tarp along the highway on September 29. Police in Dallas were reportedly able to apprehend the TikToker in Dallas before he attempted to flee through Abraham’s vehicle.

Authorities suspected Thomas to be the killer as he was seen driving Abraham’s vehicle.

The murder is alleged to have taken place in Abraham’s apartment in Baton Rouge. Witnesses reportedly told the East Baton Rouge police that they saw Thomas struggling to carry the tarp, where Abraham, who worked as a therapist, was found.

William Abraham’s cause of death has since been listed as blunt force trauma to the head, neck, and shoulders. Sheriff Gerald Sticker from Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, described the attack as “very physical, very violent death.”

Prior to becoming a therapist, William Abraham served as a Catholic priest for multiple years. Sticker also revealed in October that law enforcement was aware of the case filed against Abraham back in 2015 for allegedly inappropriately touching an 11-year-old during a therapy session.

It was confirmed that the charges against Abraham were since dropped.

Following Abraham’s death, his attorney, Jarrett Ambeau, shared an official statement that read:

“I’m absolutely devastated and completely surprised that something like that could have happened to a man who I believed to be so tender, so gently, and have such a servant’s heart.”

Prior to his name being associated with the murder, Mr Prada gained backlash for supposedly copying other content creators. He went on to become a meme on social media, with many TikTok users claiming to be his “victims” by appearing in distress.

Thomas went on to ‘like’ the same. As per NBC News, he was unfazed by the trend and the criticism that often came his way.

Before the murder, Thomas began sharing content that left fans concerned. As per NBC News, he hinted at experiencing loneliness on TikTok and also announced that his name is not “Prada” anymore. Thomas also appeared to shave his head and eyebrows off at some point last year.

The trial date was not set at the time of writing this article.

