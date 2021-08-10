Is MrBeast pansexual? Viral TikTok videos lead to intense speculation online

Prominent YouTuber MrBeast, best known for his extreme giveaways and titular burger restaurant, MrBeast Burger, is now speculated to be pansexual.

The speculation mainly comes from previous videos on MrBeast's channel with the colors of the pansexual flag.

For example, in MrBeast's video titled "Going Around A Ferris Wheel 1,000 Times Straight," when two of his friends toss a stuffed animal from their seat on the ferris wheel, it switches to the toy flying between two pink, yellow, and blue flags.

While MrBeast has never confirmed or denied the rumors, many of his fans believe he might be hinting at his sexuality. More users have been questioning the online star's sexuality with very limited evidence.

MrBeast is currently dating digital marketing executive Maddy Spidell. Their relationship was revealed in May 2019 when the latter explained via Twitter that she was not dating MrBeast for his popularity.

Fans react to speculation of MrBeast's sexuality

The internet sensation's current relationship does not deter from the possibility of his sexuality. While many users question MrBeast, it is well known that the he prominently uses the colors pink, yellow, and blue for various marketing techniques.

His Instagram icon, along with his restaurant's colors, also use the same shades.

While the colors in the pansexual flag are equally dispersed for equal attraction to various genders, MrBeast leans into his use of blue with yellow and pink as accent colors.

That has not deterred fans from speculation, however.

One user commented:

"I just saw a TikTok comment that said, 'Jimmy (mr beast) can't be pan, he's Christian.'"

Another user stated:

"Okay I hope people know that pushing a label on people is really weird. Even if mr beast said he'd date based on personality he never said 'I'm pan.' Like why are people pushing labels on him is like genuinely really weird."

A third user opined:

"Man why do yall gotta label everything. jimmy (mr beast) said a few years back hed date anybody based off personality, he hasnt labelled himself, so dont go around spreading rumours that hes pan. he couldve changed, or he couldve meant it in a heterosexual context. stop labeling."

i just saw a tiktok that said mr beast is pan?? is that true? — riku⁴⁰⁴ misses rory :((((((( || EDIT📌 (@smartgnf) August 3, 2021

You’re telling me I had to find out Mr. Beast was pan from a TIK TOK? — sog (@sog0916) August 3, 2021

i’m rewatching a mr beast video and this amusement park has the pan flag in it idk if that was intentional or not but i thought it was cool pic.twitter.com/eJGf2MOO8j — scrib • selfie 📌 •#dhmu😖🥀 (@scribscrav) August 3, 2021

HELP WHY IS TIKTOK SAYING MR BEAST IS PAN — duck (@duckishcoolish) August 4, 2021

I just saw a TikTok comment that said, ‘Jimmy (mr beast) can’t be pan, he’s Christian’ 💀💀 — ilikeartandstuf || 📌BEEDUO ART (@ageekyartist) August 5, 2021

Okay I hope people know that pushing a label on people is really weird. Even if mr beast said he'd date based on personality he never said "I'm pan". Like why are people pushing labels on him is like genuinely really weird- — E. 🐷 (@NaeNaeBlade) August 9, 2021

There are so many homophobic Mr Beast fans, and they don’t even know Jimmy is Pan. Then when they find out they say “iM uNsUbBiNg” who fucking caressss stfu. — urcool :D (@L1ttleMSunsh1ne) August 4, 2021

man why do yall gotta label everything. jimmy (mr beast) said a few years back hed date anybody based off personality, he hasnt labelled himself, so dont go around spreading rumours that hes pan. he couldve changed, or he couldve meant it in a heterosexual context. stop labeling. — AAAAA (@hottiezero) August 6, 2021

Homophobic Mr beast fans need to realize that :



1.Chris is bi(stated on twitter)

2. Mr beast is pan(hinted on his videos and a tweet back in 2017,it's deleted + can't find the tweet)

3- Chandler is queer



insulting Karl is gay just makes you sounds stupid😭😭 — Ollie || meow meowww (@GNFetherealdick) August 5, 2021

HELLO WHEN DID MR.BEAST SAY HE WAS PAN?? AND WHEN DID CHANDLER SAY HE WAS QUESTIONING???? pic.twitter.com/e85cFmNMpu — bevin ♡’s ra (@sapnapsburner) August 6, 2021

At the time of writing, MrBeast has not come forward to explain his alleged previous statement of "dating off of personality" or the current speculation of his pansexuality.

