Is MrBeast pansexual? Viral TikTok videos lead to intense speculation online

Prominent YouTuber MrBeast, best known for his extreme giveaways and titular burger restaurant, MrBeast Burger, is now speculated to be pansexual.
The speculation mainly comes from previous videos on MrBeast's channel with the colors of the pansexual flag.
For example, in MrBeast's video titled "Going Around A Ferris Wheel 1,000 Times Straight," when two of his friends toss a stuffed animal from their seat on the ferris wheel, it switches to the toy flying between two pink, yellow, and blue flags.
While MrBeast has never confirmed or denied the rumors, many of his fans believe he might be hinting at his sexuality. More users have been questioning the online star's sexuality with very limited evidence.
MrBeast is currently dating digital marketing executive Maddy Spidell. Their relationship was revealed in May 2019 when the latter explained via Twitter that she was not dating MrBeast for his popularity.
Fans react to speculation of MrBeast's sexuality
The internet sensation's current relationship does not deter from the possibility of his sexuality. While many users question MrBeast, it is well known that the he prominently uses the colors pink, yellow, and blue for various marketing techniques.
His Instagram icon, along with his restaurant's colors, also use the same shades.
While the colors in the pansexual flag are equally dispersed for equal attraction to various genders, MrBeast leans into his use of blue with yellow and pink as accent colors.
That has not deterred fans from speculation, however.
One user commented:
"I just saw a TikTok comment that said, 'Jimmy (mr beast) can't be pan, he's Christian.'"
Another user stated:
"Okay I hope people know that pushing a label on people is really weird. Even if mr beast said he'd date based on personality he never said 'I'm pan.' Like why are people pushing labels on him is like genuinely really weird."
A third user opined:
"Man why do yall gotta label everything. jimmy (mr beast) said a few years back hed date anybody based off personality, he hasnt labelled himself, so dont go around spreading rumours that hes pan. he couldve changed, or he couldve meant it in a heterosexual context. stop labeling."
At the time of writing, MrBeast has not come forward to explain his alleged previous statement of "dating off of personality" or the current speculation of his pansexuality.
