"Is he a prop for Elon?"— Internet reacts to Grimes criticizing Elon Musk for bringing their child to the Oval Office to meet Trump

Singer Grimes has taken to social media to express frustration after learning that her ex, tech billionaire Elon Musk, brought their four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii (also known as "Lil X"), to a White House event on February 12, 2025.

The child was photographed with Musk in the Oval Office during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, where Trump signed an executive order giving more power to Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

While some praised Musk for parenting on the job, others questioned the appropriateness of bringing a young child to such a high-profile political setting.

Grimes, who shares three children with Musk, revealed that she was unaware of their son's public appearance until she was notified by a social media user. Responding to a post praising X Æ A-Xii for his politeness during the event, Grimes expressed concern about her son’s exposure and wrote,

"He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh."

The post sparked a heated debate online. Many criticized Musk for bringing the child to a political event.

"Is he a prop for Elon?" one X user wrote.

"Honestly my heart sank when I saw him in the Oval Office. This must be so tough for you," an X user wrote to Grimes.

"I feel for you. As a mother it must be very upsetting for you to see him under these bizarre circumstances where it appears he’s being used as a prop? Really strange," another X user commented.

Others took a more sympathetic stance toward Musk, highlighting the importance of spending time with his child. However, some users were deeply disturbed by Musk’s actions and questioned whether the Juno Award winning singer could intervene.

"Kids need dads when they grow," one X user wrote. "Whatever little time they get is great. It builds character. Elon took good care of him. In this day and age, which dad will take their kid to the Oval Office? None. They both are behaving like a regular dad and kid. Kid is so well-behaved."

"He’s spending time with dad and showing the world you can parent and work," another X user noted.

"Is there anything you can do? It is quite disturbing that he uses X in that way," one X user asked Grimes.

Grimes responds to Elon Musk bringing son X Æ A-Xii to meet Trump

Musk and Grimes have often been in the spotlight for their unconventional parenting style and the high-profile nature of their relationship. The two share three children: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. Since they split in 2022, the Canadian singer-songwriter has distanced herself from Musk’s increasingly controversial public behavior, especially his involvement in politics.

Tuesday’s Oval Office appearance wasn’t the first time Elon Musk’s actions sparked public backlash. In January, Musk made headlines for allegedly performing a gesture that many interpreted as a Nazi salute.

The 36-year-old singer addressed the controversy on social media, clarifying that she had no prior knowledge of the incident and emphasizing that she would not be held accountable for her ex-partner’s actions.

"It’s absurd that someone can be this canceled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened," she wrote at the time.

Grimes has repeatedly stated that her focus remains on her children’s well-being and she chooses to stay out of Musk’s controversies whenever possible.

"I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something," she added. "I simply wish happiness and health to all."

Grimes, known for hits like Delete Forever and Oblivion, has reportedly been working on new music, though she has not announced an official release date for her next album.

