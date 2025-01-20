"Is he pushing away all of Biden's orders?" — Internet reacts to Time Magazine's inauguration cover featuring 'Donald Trump's disruption'

Time Magazine's new inauguration cover featuring incoming president Donald Trump turned heads on social media following its unveiling on X on January 19, 2024. The animated cover video, titled Donald Trump's Disruption, features a desk with papers, a landline, a pair of sunglasses, and a glass of water, which gets pushed off the table by Trump as he slides into the frame.

The video also has the words "He's Back" appearing on screen, a possible reminder that this will be the incoming president's second term.

The video, posted on Time Magazine's official X page, garnered 1.6 million views at the time of this article. Several speculations about the video's meaning floated on social media, with one person theorizing what the papers the incoming president swept off the table could represent. One netizen questioned:

"Is he pushing away all of Biden's orders?"

Several netizens praised the cover, calling it "epic."

"This is such a great cover!!! Love it!" another person added.

"Finally!!! Welcome. Home @realDonaldTrump," someone else commented.

"WE ARE SO BACK!" another user exclaimed.

However, others were not as enthused, pointing out some criticisms.

"That's cool! Don't like the words you chose. How about, 'President Trump is back to save the country!'" one person wrote.

"Shouldn’t the tie be flying in the opposite direction?" another person questioned.

"Er... shouldn't his tie be flowing the other way? His image is moving quickly to the right but his tie seems to be reacting opposite to the expected physics," someone else added.

"Disruption? More like America First! Or The Era of Money Laundering is Over! Just can’t help yourself smearing President Trump, for propaganda purposes! That’s my opinion," another user commented.

Donald Trump was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year in 2024

Time Magazine's annual Person of the Year is a longstanding tradition in the publication. Taylor Swift, Barack Obama, and Elon Musk are among the many who have earned the title in the last decade.

In December 2024, the publication announced its decision to anoint Donald Trump as the Person of the Year for the second time. He was first named in 2016 when he was the president-elect at the time.

The nomination in 2024 came after Donald Trump's landslide win in the presidential election against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Sam Jacobs, Time Magazine's editor-in-chief, explained why the publication chose Trump as Person of the Year in an interview with TODAY in December 2024.

"This is someone who made a historic comeback, who reshaped the American presidency and who’s reordering American politics. It’s hard to argue with the fact that the person who is moving into the Oval Office is the most influential person in the news,” he said.

The issue, published on January 19, 2025, under the title Donald Trump's Disruption Is Back, dubbed him "the most influential change agent to occupy the White House since Franklin Delano Roosevelt."

Donald Trump will take office as the 47th President of the United States following his inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025.

