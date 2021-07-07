 Is Scarlett Johansson pregnant? Fans react as "Black Widow" star is reportedly expecting first child with husband, Colin Jost

According to Daily Mail, Scarlett Johansson is pregnant with her second child. This will be her first child with her husband Colin Jost, best known for starring in the longstanding variety show Saturday Night Live.
The entirety of the "Black Widow" star's pregnancy is speculation at this point, as she has skipped several events for her upcoming Marvel film in the last month.
A close source to the actor stated that "she hasn't been doing many interviews or events to promote Black Widow, which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel release and she is the star and an executive producer."
Previously, Scarlett Johansson appeared for a promotional appearance remotely from her home on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
While she was absent from the world premiere of the Marvel film, co-star David Harbour attended the New York City event.
Black Widow premiered on July 2nd and had hosting events in New York, Los Angeles, and London, all without its titular star.
Also read: Internet reacts as a petition to deny Jeff Bezos entry back to Earth post space expedition, receives more than 150K signatures
Speculation on Scarlett Johansson's pregnancy
If the reports are proven, this would be the 36-year-old's first child with Colin Jost, but second overall. She has a six-year-old daughter with her former husband, the French journalist, Romain Dauriac. The two were married from 2014 to 2017.
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson married in October 2020 after their original wedding plans were undermined on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Page Six, a close source stated:
"Scarlett is actually due soon, and I know she and Colin are thrilled."
The speculation continued after Scarlett Johansson was missing from a "Black Widow" screening in the Hamptons on July 2nd.
Another source claimed that Johannson and Jost "usually spend a lot of the summer out in Amagansett and Montauk, but this summer, it seems like [she] is deliberately trying to keep a low profile."
Also read: Who is Nannette Hammond? All about the former "Botched" star who has reportedly spent more than $500K to look like a "real-life Barbie"
Fans of the couple shared their excitement for the potential news on Twitter.
Sources have made no further comments on the speculation of Scarlett Johansson's pregnancy. Neither she nor Colin Jost has come forward to address the speculations.
Also read: What is Paulina Porizkova's net worth? Exploring 56-year old model's fortune as she bares all in viral mirror selfie
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.