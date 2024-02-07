Is The Floor filmed in One Day? Details of the show explored

The Floor is a new popular US gameshow that pits 81 contestants against one another in a trivia duel. Each participant stands on a floor grid and takes control of their opponent's floor with every victory, while the loser exits the show.

The winner of the season takes home a grand prize of $250,000. The gameshow's host Rob Lowe explains (via IMDB):

"The more floor you conquer the more of a target you become."

Six episodes have been released which has seen 47 contestants bid farewell. The next episode airs on Tuesday (February 13) on FOX at 9 pm ET.

Is The Floor filmed in one day?

For fans wanting to know: is The Floor filmed in one day? It appears that it took several days of shooting. The debut season wrapped up filming during the summer of 2023 with principal photography also taking place, per TheCinemaholic.

A Reddit user named seahawksgirl89 claims to have been a contestant and answered was The Floor filmed in one day:

"I was a contestant. It was 5 days of filming with 2 episodes a day for the most of it, but day 1 was just 1 episode, and day 3 was 3 episodes."

Most of the show's filming was shot in Ireland at one of the film studios. The film crew builds a set consisting of 'The Floor', where the participants go head to head.

How FOX recruited each contestant for the show

Creighton law professor, Victoria Haneman, was a contestant who was eliminated in episode 2.

She told the Omaha World Herald about the lengthy procedure of casting that sees FOX conduct background checks (via the aforementioned source):

"There was a background check that was so comprehensive that I had to call an ex-boyfriend from college.

"This poor man hasn’t heard from me in maybe 10 or 15 years. I’m confident that I can now pass absolutely any background check after this background check."

Each contestant found out whether or not they'd made the show shortly before its filming took place. That gave them enough time to prepare for the flight to Ireland.

What happened in episode 6 of The Floor?

The Floor Season 1 Episode 6 aired on Tuesday (February 6) on FOX. 42 contestants remained, but eight were eliminated by the end of the episode.

The two leaders at the start of the episode were Sunnie and Stephanie (16 pieces of territory each). Cher was asked whether she wanted to try and obtain more territory than the three she already had.

However, the editor from Atlanta opted to remain with her three territories under the topic 'Bathroom Items'. The randomizer fell on Mark, who challenged and lost to Lindsey for 'political candidates', getting eliminated.

Sarah, Mark, Jasper, Cher, Tommy, Sunnie and Ford also exited The Floor, leaving 34 contestants in the running for the $250,000 cash prize.

Social media specialist Joey, 23, has taken a resounding lead, having won five duels. The show's youngest contestant has kept her original category of 'Wild Animals', winning $20,000 and possessing 22 pieces of territory.

Fans can catch the next episode of the hit US gameshow next Tuesday (February 13) at 9 pm ET on FOX.