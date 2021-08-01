Is Thea White dead?: Fan tributes pour in as the voice of Muriel Bagge from Courage the Cowardly Dog reportedly passes away at 81

Various rumors circulating online are reporting on the death of popular voice actress Thea White. She is well-known for her work as Muriel Bagge in the iconic Cartoon Network show "Courage the Cowardly Dog." Twitter has been flooded with fans looking for confirmation on the news. However, there has been no official confirmation by White's family or a representative.
The rumor went viral after a tweet by an account called Cartoon Crave. But no one has confirmed or denied the story. For now, fans can only pray for White's good health.
What are fans saying about Thea White's passing?
There has been no official confirmation, but Twitter has lit up with chatter from fans. Here are some of the fan reactions on Twitter.
Who is Thea White?
Thea Ruth Zitner was born on June 16, 1940, in Newark, New Jersey. She moved to North Caldwell with her family at 12. She later enrolled in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and American Theater Wing.
White's mother, Eleanor, and maternal grandmother, Eva, were also professional actors. Eleanor started acting at a very young age, while Eva took it up as a teenager.
White initially worked as Marlene Dietrich’s assistant. She has also featured on various Broadway shows. However, she chose to become a librarian and outreach specialist at the Livingston Public Library in New Jersey. White retired from acting following her marriage to Andy White in 1983. She had met him while acting in the play Goodbye Charlie.
Thea White came out of retirement to star as Muriel Bagge in the iconic animated Cartoon Network series "Courage the Cowardly Dog." She also reprised her role in the Scooby Doo racing games.
Also read: What is Gerard Butler's Net Worth in 2021? Actor sues "Olympus Has Fallen" makers as he claims he is owed $10 million
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.