Is Thea White dead?: Fan tributes pour in as the voice of Muriel Bagge from Courage the Cowardly Dog reportedly passes away at 81

Various rumors circulating online are reporting on the death of popular voice actress Thea White. She is well-known for her work as Muriel Bagge in the iconic Cartoon Network show "Courage the Cowardly Dog." Twitter has been flooded with fans looking for confirmation on the news. However, there has been no official confirmation by White's family or a representative.

The rumor went viral after a tweet by an account called Cartoon Crave. But no one has confirmed or denied the story. For now, fans can only pray for White's good health.

Thea White, the voice behind Muriel Bagge in ‘COURAGE THE COWARDLY DOG’ has sadly passed away at the age of 81. pic.twitter.com/mzxbxW2bnh — Cartoon Crave (@thecartooncrave) August 1, 2021

What are fans saying about Thea White's passing?

There has been no official confirmation, but Twitter has lit up with chatter from fans. Here are some of the fan reactions on Twitter.

Is Thea White dead? Has anybody confirmed it? — S•I•C•K•N•E•S•S (@YoungAndSickMLG) August 1, 2021

with the recent passing of Thea White, Straight Outta Nowehere will be her last performance as Muriel pic.twitter.com/7i1KiHps1Z — Jeffrey (@WakkoKing) July 31, 2021

Thea White is dead now? — Sean Horace (@SeanHorace) July 31, 2021

today, we have lost a wonderful voice actress, Thea White.



she was the voice of Muriel Bagge from Courage the Cowardly Dog.



rest in peace to her and her family on how they are feeling about the loss. she may not be here anymore. but she will always remain in our hearts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3dxMmNe83t — Leon Armas (@LeonEngine) July 31, 2021

Thea White, voice of Muriel in Courage the Cowardly Dog, has sadly passed away at the age of 81.



A legendary voice and a wonderful woman. I'm glad we'll hear her in the Courage/Scooby crossover one more time. RIP and thank you for all the memories! pic.twitter.com/yqLXYvEGEh — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) August 1, 2021

I just received some very devastating news.



Thea White, best known by many as the phenomenal longtime voice of Muriel from Courage the Cowardly Dog, has passed away at the age of 81.



She was such a sweet and lovely lady animated and IRL and she will be dearly missed. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wbx1sRDD36 — Sir Simon A. | Celebrating 5 Years of BLC (@BabyLamb5) July 31, 2021

IDK if someone broke the news but Thea White, known for voicing Muriel in Courage the Cowardly Dog has sadly passed away during surgery. pic.twitter.com/i54eGvxmEu — J.G Art-Things (Team Steampunk) (@J_G_was_There) July 31, 2021

RIP to Thea White, the voice of Muriel Bagge from “Courage the Cowardly Dog”, who was thankfully able to reprise her role for the upcoming DTV movie “Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage” before her passing. Thanks for the laughs and Halifax! Wicky wicky wicky! — Ryan W. Mead (@rwmead) July 31, 2021

So in an unexpected turn of events, I heard the voice performer of Muriel of Courage the Cowardly Dog pass away… In a matter of time, I drew this as a tribute to her. Rest in peace, Thea White…. #couragethecowardlydog #muriel #fanart #tribute #inmemorium #theawhite #arttribute pic.twitter.com/xsVpZZXjox — SanchezArt29 (@Art29Sanchez) July 31, 2021

Who is Thea White?

Thea Ruth Zitner was born on June 16, 1940, in Newark, New Jersey. She moved to North Caldwell with her family at 12. She later enrolled in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and American Theater Wing.

White's mother, Eleanor, and maternal grandmother, Eva, were also professional actors. Eleanor started acting at a very young age, while Eva took it up as a teenager.

White initially worked as Marlene Dietrich’s assistant. She has also featured on various Broadway shows. However, she chose to become a librarian and outreach specialist at the Livingston Public Library in New Jersey. White retired from acting following her marriage to Andy White in 1983. She had met him while acting in the play Goodbye Charlie.

Thea White came out of retirement to star as Muriel Bagge in the iconic animated Cartoon Network series "Courage the Cowardly Dog." She also reprised her role in the Scooby Doo racing games.

