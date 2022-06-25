Is the TikTok sunbathing hack safe? Experts warn against viral beauty concoction

The TikTok sunbathing trend is the latest summer life hack that has taken the social media app by storm. Experts have shown concern about this hack that seems to be going viral and have expressed their vehement disapproval.

TikTok is an app full of almost every DIY video you may need. Thanks to the short-form app that houses millions of tips on different topics, life hacks are now at your fingertips. TikTok is one of the best places to search for quick tips, but sometimes the options aren't advisable.

TikTokers have shown concern about the new TikTok sunbathing hack, which promises those who love tanning to get their desired results, and experts have weighed in on it.

How does the TikTok sunbathing hack work?

Miriam Mrovili, a TikTok user, shared the sunbathing hack that has gained over 5 million views since she dropped it. The hack centered on skincare and specifically on getting a "beaut tan" for summer.

The TikTok sunbathing hack involves creating a concoction of water and moisturizer and then applying it to the body before and during sunbathing. Netizens who came across the post had varying opinions on whether it was safe.

Some users agreed with the idea of using the "beaut tan" as they eagerly expressed their wish to try it. However, others were unsure about its effectiveness and impact on the skin. Someone outrightly kicked against it:

"Please don't do this. Your skin is so precious. This wouldn't improve the tan in any way, just hydrates your skin like watered down moisturizer would."

Experts say the TikTok sunbathing hack is unsafe

Skincare experts from 'JustMyLook' have taken it upon themselves to issue a strong warning against the TikTok sunbathing hack that has gone viral on social media. They shared in an address:

"Not only is the process unsafe, but exposure to the sun in this way with no protection can severely increase the risk of sunburn which can lead to melanoma (skin cancer)."

The skincare experts added:

"We recommend wearing an SPF of 30 or more and applying it 15 minutes before exposing your skin to the sun."

They continued by suggesting a certified alternative to the TikTok sunbathing hack by Miriam Mrovili:

"Apply the equivalent of a shot glass (two tbsp) of sunscreen to the exposed areas of the face and body to achieve the Sun Protection Factor (SPF) stated on the bottle of sun cream."

This method ensures that the risks of direct sunlight damage are reduced, while summer lovers can still enjoy the benefits.

Not all sunbathing hacks and body care hacks are helpful. Skincare enthusiasts should always confirm with specialists when it comes to safety to avoid unnecessary health complications.

