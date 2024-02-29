"It was absolutely disgusting": 7 arrested in taped torture and murder of young Birmingham mother Mahogany Jackson

On February 25, 2024, 20-year-old Mahogany Jackson was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and fatally shot. Seven people have been identified and taken into custody in connection to the tragic incident. Crime Online reported a statement given by Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond. The Chief stated:

"It was absolutely disgusting."

Trigger warning: The article contains references to rape.

According to law enforcement officials, Jackson was shot at least once and her remains were found in an illegal dumpster in southwest Birmingham. The suspects face several charges including sex crime charges and murder. As per the victim's family, she texted them claiming that she was being abused, and also requested them to contact the cops.

Authorities apprehended seven individuals in connection to Birmingham mother Mahogany Jackson's alleged brutal torture and death

On Sunday, February 25, 2024, a young mother from Birmingham was reported missing. According to Crime Online, just a day after, on Monday, February 26, 2024, authorities found the missing girl's body in an illegal dumping ground. According to AL.com, the victim, Mahogany Jackson, was reportedly shot to death on Monday, shortly after 2 am local time. Police later took two women into custody on Monday in the afternoon.

As reported by Crime Online, the suspects have been identified as Giovonnie Clapp, 23; Blair Green, 25; Teja Lewis, 25; Francis Harris, 25; Si’Niya McCall, 23; Brandon Pope, 24; and Jeremiah McDowell, 18.

Clapp, Green, McCall, and Lewis have been charged with felony murder. McDowell, Pope, and Harris face capital murder in first-degree sodomy and capital murder in first-degree kidnapping. Giovonnie Clapp, Green, and McCall have also been charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree sodomy.

According to AL.com, Lewis and Clapp face an additional charge of second-degree assault for injury with a weapon. WVTM 13 reported that according to Thurmond, each of the suspects allegedly filmed their parts in the crime. He added:

"The facts of this case are deplorable and sickening. Saddest of all, they were made public by the suspects' decision to videotape portions of this horrific act."

Police are investigating the case to unearth details about the horrific tragic

WBRC reported that in a press conference held on Wednesday, Thurmond gave a statement on the tragic incident, where he described the incident as "one of the most heinous" crimes that he had ever come across. He said:

"I’ll tell you, as many of you know I served a number of years in the homicide unit. And this is undoubtedly one of the most heinous acts I’ve seen in my career. It’s absolutely disgusting."

As per Crime Online, he added that parts of the alleged abuse have been recorded in the video. The video further led them to the arrest of the suspects in Mahogany Jackson's death.

According to AL.com, Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said:

"The actions displayed by these defendants were barbaric and have no place in society. The senseless and inhumane treatment perpetuated on young Mahogany Jackson was very disturbing and violent."

Crime Online reported that Lewis, McCall, and McDowell have been booked on Wednesday. The remaining four are yet to be booked as of now.