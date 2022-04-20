"It was a horrible thing and it's a crime": Billy Crystal comments on the Will Smith x Chris Rock Oscars slap fiasco

American actor Billy Crystal expressed his thoughts on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards last month.

For the last month, Smith and Rock have been making headlines ever since the 53-year-old Pursuit of Happyness star walked onstage and struck Rock during 2022's Oscar ceremony for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head due to alopecia. After returning to his seat, Smith shouted and told Rock to keep his wife's name out of his mouth. A stunned Rock, quiet for some time from the shock, proceeded with presenting the award.

While appearing on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, Crystal started off by expressing his displeasure with Rock's joke on Pinkett Smith's condition, stating that "it wasn't a great one," adding, "Why go after her? I thought it was misplaced."

He said:

"I love Chris and we're friends and I so respect him. I just thought it was wrong."

Billy Crystal went on to say that he was watching the Oscars live and expressed his first response, calling Smith's conduct a "crime."

"And then, fortunately—it was a horrible thing and it's a crime—the fortunate thing is it wasn't a closed fist. 'Cause then you might have had a Kermit Washington situation."

He said this while making a reference to former Los Angeles Lakers player Washington who gave a near-fatal punch to Houston Rockets player Rudy Tomjanovich during a 1977 game, according to the Associated Press.

Billy Crystal, who has presented the Academy Awards nine times, remarked,

"I thought Chris handled himself as well as he could and to keep it together. It was a shocking moment that I was concerned very much for the mental state of Will. I was very worried and concerned and shocked by the aftermath of that too."

Billy Crystal has also expressed his displeasure around the Will Smith-Chris Rock drama

This is not the first time that Billy Crystal has talked about the controversial Oscars incident. The star has previously shared his thoughts on the slap while talking to Bob Costas on the HBO Max series Back on the Record, stating that it was the "most disturbing incident." As per Deadline, he said:

"It was an assault. I've had experiences. I hosted the Grammys three times and I've been thrown things."

Will was barred from attending Oscar ceremonies and other Academy events for the next ten years by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' board of governors earlier this month.

As per a letter sent by Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson, the official statement read:

"For a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards."

Responding to the decision, Will Smith said that he "accepts and respects" the Academy's decision.

