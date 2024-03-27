"It could move into other species, including humans": Avian influenza in dairy cattle emerges as a worrisome concern

The Department of Agriculture has recently confirmed the presence of avian influenza inside the dairy cows found in places such as Texas and New Mexico. The department has expressed concern regarding the safety of the milk extracted from those animals.

An investigation was launched last week to find more details, and the department said that the infection came from wild migratory birds. The department additionally stated that there are fewer possibilities that humans might contract the same infection.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are also checking the influenza samples acquired from some of the cows. Epidemiologist for the University of Texas Medical Branch, Gregory Gray, told Science Insider that the rest of the wildlife has been affected in the past and added:

"It's disturbing. We need to figure this thing out, because if the virus continues to change, it could move into other species, including humans. It may be in humans already. We just have to keep a pulse on it."

The samples were taken from two dairy farms in Kansas and one in Texas. However, further details are currently awaited on how the influenza was spread to the cows.

Department of Agriculture says that cow milk is safe due to pasteurization: Influenza detection explained

H5N1 has reportedly affected the old cows from different dairy farms. Unpasteurized samples of milk from affected cattle have also proven the presence of avian influenza. The U.S. Department of Agriculture stated that they have prioritized "viral genome sequencing" along with other tests.

They continued by saying that pasteurization helps to remove any kind of virus from milk, and it is a necessary process to be followed. The department added:

"Dairies are required to send only milk from healthy animals into processing for human consumption; milk from impacted animals is being diverted or destroyed so that it does not enter the food supply."

The department mentioned that the federal agencies have advised farmers and veterinarians to seek help in case they find any cattle with a certain kind of illness. They also said that there has been no loss in the sale of milk due to influenza, and the dairy business is normal as of now.

The H5N1 virus was reportedly found for the first time in Europe in 2020, and it spreads via feces and oral secretions to other animals. Veterinarian for the University of Minnesota Extension, Dr. Joe Armstrong, said that the infection can be spread if the food or water is contaminated by wild birds.

While speaking to Science Insider, Gregory Gray said that bird flu has led to gastrointestinal illnesses among cows, but it remains unknown if one cow can spread it to another.