“It’s absolutely insane”: Fans claim Margot Robbie was robbed at Golden Globes 2023 as she should've won instead of Michelle Yeoh

This year marks the 80th edition of the Golden Globes 2023. The popular award show laid low for a year following a scandal where racial-exclusion within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was brought to light.

The Golden Globes 2023 aired live on Tuesday night, January 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT only on NBC, and was hosted by famed comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

While fans were excited and cheered on most of the wins, they were clearly upset when Margot Robbie didn't bag the award she was nominated for i.e. Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. The actress bagged the nomination for her film Babylon.

The other nominees were Lesley Manville for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Anya Taylor-Joy for The Menu, Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Ultimately, the award was bagged by Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Fans who witnessed Michelle win over Margot took to social media to claim that the actress was robbed of her win.

Luca @lucamarcelino It’s absolutely insane that Margot Robbie didn’t win that #GoldenGlobes for Babylon. Absolutely insane It’s absolutely insane that Margot Robbie didn’t win that #GoldenGlobes for Babylon. Absolutely insane

It’s absolutely insane that Margot Robbie didn’t win that #GoldenGlobes for Babylon. Absolutely insane

Fans rally for Margot Robbie, say she "deserved to win" an award for Babylon at the Golden Globes 2023

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Margot was robbed of her win at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. Many added that the decision was "absolutely insane" given the actress' impressive performance in Babylon.

Margot Robbie got absolutely snubbed #GoldenGlobes2023 https://t.co/JIjwLKu1tq

Margot Robbie got robbed #GoldenGlobes

Margot Robbie deserved to win this!!! #GoldenGlobes

Ugh Margot Robbie robbed 😭 she was so good in Babylon #GoldenGlobes

It’s absolutely insane that Margot Robbie didn’t win that #GoldenGlobes for Babylon. Absolutely insane

Margot Robbie 3 time golden globe loser 😔 #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/R3QPKIhD8w

Allie @Golden_Josette she was so good in Babylon Ugh Margot Robbie robbedshe was so good in Babylon #GoldenGlobes Ugh Margot Robbie robbed 😭 she was so good in Babylon #GoldenGlobes

Luca @lucamarcelino It’s absolutely insane that Margot Robbie didn’t win that #GoldenGlobes for Babylon. Absolutely insane It’s absolutely insane that Margot Robbie didn’t win that #GoldenGlobes for Babylon. Absolutely insane

Allie @Golden_Josette #GoldenGlobes Margot Robbie 3 time golden globe loser Margot Robbie 3 time golden globe loser 😔 #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/R3QPKIhD8w

Although fans were upset that Robbie didn't win the award, many couldn't help but react to the actress holding her glass of champagne and gesturing towards the camera. The move garnered quite some attention on social media as well.

Clipsee #GOSEEM3GAN @lustz4life I need Margot Robbie drinking before commercial as a meme immediately #GoldenGlobes I need Margot Robbie drinking before commercial as a meme immediately #GoldenGlobes

MTV NEWS @MTVNEWS Me cheersing with all my friends when I remember Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' comes out this summer #GoldenGlobes Me cheersing with all my friends when I remember Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' comes out this summer #GoldenGlobes 🍸 https://t.co/8xKAxzNRc7

Margot Robbie is me at every group dinner, ever@goldenglobes #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/v3xhkdl5p4

I need Margot Robbie drinking before commercial as a meme immediately #GoldenGlobes

someone get me that margot champagne video rn #GoldenGlobes

Margot Robbie drinking during the commercial is a mood #GoldenGlobes

Are we making a meme of that cheers Margot just did? #GoldenGlobes2023 #GoldenGlobes

Here's what Michelle Yeoh said during her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes 2023

During her acceptance speech, Michelle opened up about her journey to Hollywood. She said:

"I remember when I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true until I came here ... Someone said to me: 'You speak English?' And then I said: 'Yeah, the flight here was about 13 hours long, so I learned."

She continued,

"As time went by -- I turned 60 last year -- and I think all of you women understand this, as the days, years, numbers get bigger, the opportunities get smaller, as well. Then along came the best gift: 'Everything, Everywhere All at Once."

In her speech, she also thanked writer-director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, adding:

"(They) had the courage to write about a very ordinary immigrant. This movie for me was such an homage to so many women like that around us who are sometimes invisible, who we take for granted. There's so many relatable things, and all because they were chasing the American dream."

The Golden Globes 2023 was aired live only on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes