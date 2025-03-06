"It's lonely at the top": Internet reacts as video of Drake renting out entire nightclub, listening to Sabrina Carpenter by himself goes viral

A video of Drake showing off his lavish lifestyle by renting out a nightclub and playing Sabrina Carpenter's music has gone viral online. When and where the event has occurred remains unknown at the time of writing this article. Nonetheless, netizens took to social media to react to the viral moment.

Ad

On March 6, X user @FearedBuck took to the social networking site to share Instagram user Ivysaur’s story. The video was captioned- “@champagnepapi rented out our club and is playing Stake on a Tuesday this guy is different man.” Feared Buck also wrote in his X post:

“Drake rented a while club to himself just to gamble & listen to Sabrina Carpenter”

In the 22-second-long video in the post, the 6 God can be seen sitting on a sofa in a white fur coat. The club appeared empty as one could see him gambling on the big screen, and at one point, he could be seen appearing annoyed when a certain bet did not go his way. Sabrina Carpenter’s viral Espresso song played in the background at club level volume as well.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

@FearedBuck’s X post had amassed over 10 million views at the time of writing this article, with netizens also taking to the social networking site to share their reactions to the same. One netizen said:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several others expressed similar hysterical posts online which read:

“It’s not a flex to have no friends,” one X user said.

“This look lonely af,” a platform user said.

“Glad to see he’s chilling with all his friends,” another internet user said.

Drizzy went viral on the internet in February as well after a video of him throwing a pair of flip flops at a drone surfaced online. Many could not help but troll the singer for attempting to fight the drone. Meanwhile, some other reactions to the latest video read:

Ad

“Is Drake having a mid life crisis,” an X user said.

“He's tired of inviting disloyal people,” a netizen said.

“Deep down bro is lonely,” another internet user said.

Drake and iHeartMedia reach settlement in Not Like Us court case

Drake filed a petition in November to depose the music label Universal Music Group and iHeart Media. Drizzy alleged that UMG, the distributor of the Drake-diss track Not Like Us, which was created by Kendrick Lamar, “funneled payments” to iHeart Radio as part of a “pay to play scheme” to inflate the metrics of Not Like Us.

Ad

On March 3, it was announced that Drizzy and iHeart Media had reached a settlement that was satisfactory to both. In a statement provided to USA Today, Drizzy’s legal team said:

“Pleased that the parties were able to reach a settlement satisfactory to both sides, and have no further comment on this matter.”

Ad

The same day, Champagne Papi also made headlines after revealing on Instagram that he wanted to get back the money he lost in gambling through Stake. He also joked that he posted a Stake advertisement on his social media just so that he could get credited with two million dollars for gambling. He wrote in an Instagram post:

“MEMBERS WE ARE DOWN BAD ON STAKE SO I AM POSTING THIS SOLELY FOR 2 MILLION DOLLARS CREDIT TO SPIN SLOTS…PLS KEEP SCROLLING”

Drizzy became a partner with Stake back in 2022 after revealing that he was always a supporter of the platform.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback