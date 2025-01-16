"It’s nice seeing some healthy competition"- Internet reacts as Elon Musk congratulates Jeff Bezos on launching Blue Origin rocket into orbit

On Thursday, January 16, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket was launched into orbit early in the morning on its first space mission. The reusable rocket was launched from Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk shared a tweet on X on January 16, congratulating Bezos for the achievement. In the tweet, he shared a post of the official account of Blue Origin and wrote:

"Congratulations on reaching orbit on the first attempt! @JeffBezos."

The original tweet by Blue Origin read:

"Second stage engine cutoff confirmed. New Glenn’s second stage and payload are now in orbit. Another burn coming up..."

Elon Musk's gesture gained traction on social media, and netizens complimented him for maintaining a "healthy competition." Here are some popular responses found on the platform. A user tweeted:

"It's nice seeing some healthy competition."

Another netizen wrote:

"Great to see American ingenuity thriving! Congrats to @blueorigin on reaching orbit, and kudos to @elonmusk for the kind words..."

"Genuinely congratulating the competition because it means more chances to get humanity to Mars—that's class ✊" added a tweet.

"Two visionaries, both pushing the limits of space. This is the competition we need!" read another tweet.

Meanwhile, several netizens congratulated Jeff Bezos for the achievement. A user commented on X:

"Great minds at work."

"Props to @JeffBezos and @blueorigin! It’s great to see competition in space exploration driving innovation," mentioned another one.

"We're proud of you Jeffrey!" exclaimed a netizen.

While some complained about less coverage of the launching event, netizens filled the platform with good wishes to Bezos. Jeff Bezos responded to Musk's wish with a "thank you."

Jeff Bezos' rocket's initial launch scheduled on Monday was postponed

As per reports by The Guardian, dated January 16, 2025, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket was first scheduled to be launched on Monday, January 13, 2025. The launch was, however, canceled for the day due to the accumulation of ice on a propellant line. On Thursday, before the launch, the company confirmed that there were no such issues anymore.

Ariane Cornell, vice president of in-space systems at Blue Origin, said:

"We got to orbit safely. Congratulations, everybody. What a day!"

According to Space.com, Cornell further added that the team couldn't have a booster landing. However, it managed to collect a huge amount of data. Dave Limp, Blue Origin's CEO, expressed his reaction after the rocket's successful launch. As per Forbes, he said:

"We knew landing our booster, So You’re Telling Me There’s a Chance, on the first try was an ambitious goal. We’ll learn a lot from today and try again at our next launch this spring. Thank you to all of Team Blue for this incredible milestone."

Jeff Bezos founded Blue Origin 25 years ago, on September 8, 2000. The company has conducted trips to the edge of space since 2021. The rockets were launched from Texas and were smaller in size.

