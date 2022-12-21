“It’s painful”: Single’s Inferno fans claim So-e should move on from Yoong-jae 

Season 2 of Single’s Inferno recently released episodes 3 and 4 on Monday, December 20, 2022 at 3 am ET on Netflix. Shot in South Korea, Single’s Inferno features 12 young hot singles who've been stranded on a deserted island. Each episode features contestants participating in challenges to win a good meal and a date with the person of their choice.

Contestants will also get an opportunity to enter "paradise," but in order to do so, they must win over the person they wish to date so that they end up choosing each other. Only if a couple chooses each other, will they get to go to the Paradise City hotel on a date.

However, their time on the island comes with a catch. While the singles are on the deserted island, they are not allowed to reveal any personal details about themselves to anyone, apart from their name. The only way contestants can woo others on Single’s Inferno season 2 is by using their charm and personality.

The Netflix series releases two new episodes every Monday. This week, it released episodes three and four and revealed more drama on the island between the singletons and revealed some tensions between So-e and Yoong-jae.

At the beginning of the episode, So-e made it clear to the other women that she liked Yoong-jae. Although Yoong-jae was on a date with another singleton in paradise during that time, So-e didn't want to give up so soon.

The day after Yoong-jae returned, So-e opened up about how she felt towards him. Later that day, So-e chose Yoong-jae for their trip to paradise, hoping he would want it too. Sadly, he didn't feel the same way, and So-e broke down in the dressing room.

Yari.🌌 @tugalacticbori #SinglesInferno #SinglesInferno It’s painful watching So E chase after Yoong Jae. Girl, it’s time you just move on. He has made it more than clear he isn’t into you. 🥴 It’s painful watching So E chase after Yoong Jae. Girl, it’s time you just move on. He has made it more than clear he isn’t into you. 🥴 #SinglesInferno2 #SinglesInferno

Single’s Inferno fans claim So-e should stop pursuing Yoong-jae and move on

Towards the end of the latest episode, So-e decided to once again talk about her feelings with Yoong-jae, who also ended up not being chosen to go to paradise. Fans who witnessed So-e being persistent with the Single's Inferno star insisted she should move on from him.

Taking to Twitter, Single's Inferno fans shared that So-e should not keep trying to convince Yoong-jae and instead move on. Fans also added that it was evident that Yoong-jae had no feelings for So-e and hoped she would see that too.

ray @bagyblck You all hating on Yoongjae for not choosing Soe ?? I mean come on he is clearly not interested in her. She is just too clingy. #SinglesInferno2 You all hating on Yoongjae for not choosing Soe ?? I mean come on he is clearly not interested in her. She is just too clingy. #SinglesInferno2

Soe seems to be burdening yoongjae & its better for him to reject her sooner if he doesnt hv feelings than hesitating hurting her more... Soe seems to be burdening yoongjae & its better for him to reject her sooner if he doesnt hv feelings than hesitating hurting her more... #SinglesInferno2Soe seems to be burdening yoongjae & its better for him to reject her sooner if he doesnt hv feelings than hesitating hurting her more...

ray @bagyblck #SinglesInferno2 I might be the only one who finds Soe a bit irritating, she's pulling the chef guy from season 1...Girl just move on I might be the only one who finds Soe a bit irritating, she's pulling the chef guy from season 1...Girl just move on✋ #SinglesInferno2 https://t.co/L9dcdVoYRh

allie ☾ 🏳️‍🌈🐝 @jbyoungjaes Soe needs to take a hint and realize Yoongjae is not interested. I mean he picked Nadine and I don’t think I’ve seen them talk at all. #SinglesInferno2 Soe needs to take a hint and realize Yoongjae is not interested. I mean he picked Nadine and I don’t think I’ve seen them talk at all. #SinglesInferno2

frufru @kibaun009

#singlesinferno2 Watched the 4th ep and Soe girl, move on... he's trying not to "public" reject you. I hate that he keeps giving her hope, but like he's actions said enough and still she continously begs for a chance... Watched the 4th ep and Soe girl, move on... he's trying not to "public" reject you. I hate that he keeps giving her hope, but like he's actions said enough and still she continously begs for a chance...#singlesinferno2

Yari.🌌 @tugalacticbori #SinglesInferno2 I feel so bad for Jong Woo. At this point I am shipping him with So E. Both chasing after wrong people. I feel so bad for Jong Woo. At this point I am shipping him with So E. Both chasing after wrong people. 😓 #SinglesInferno2

Yoong-jae intends to know the other contestants better before making a decision in Single’s Inferno season 2

When Yoong-jae picked Seo-eun to go to paradise with him during the first week in Single’s Inferno, So-e was already heartbroken. After the former contestant was back, So-e met up with him and confessed that she was interested in him from the beginning and wanted to get to know him more.

However, Yoong-jae revealed that he wanted to get to know everyone before he made a final decision. When So-e asked him if he was interested in getting to know her, Yoong-jae responded positively and gave her a sliver of hope.

Unfortunately, she was let down once again and was not chosen to go to paradise with him. Heartbroken by this, she told Yoong-jae that she would've liked to be a part of the people he was trying to get to know at least once in Single’s Inferno.

Single’s Inferno season one and two are available to stream only on Netflix.

