“It’s Scorsese’s re-imagining of Tootsie”: Twitter erupts as Leonardo DiCaprio is dubbed "unrecognizable" in Killers of the Flower Moon

Leonardo DiCaprio is trending across social media thanks to an ongoing fan discussion over the actor’s new look in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

On May 10, 2021, Apple TV+ unveiled an official still from the upcoming western epic. The first look features Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone as Ernest and Mollie Burkhart.

However, things took a turn after the New York Post shared a tweet of the official still, stating that Leonardo DiCaprio looked “unrecognizable” in the new photo.

Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film https://t.co/IZ08MWqbT8 pic.twitter.com/N7TFJyrsSs — New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2021

The tweet garnered several reactions from fans as many pointed out Leonardo DiCaprio is very much recognizable in the upcoming movie.

Leonardo DiCaprio "unrecognizable" image prompts funny meme responses from fans

Many fans decided to mock the outlet by calling Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ernest a look-alike of the actor.

Who's the guy who looks like Leonardo DiCaprio then https://t.co/PCtg3vMWls — Hbomberguy (@Hbomberguy) May 11, 2021

Meanwhile, others seemed puzzled over how the Oscar-winning actor was trending across Twitter.

Luckily, the social media platform explained the reason behind the “The Revenant” star's presence in the trending list on their ‘Explore’ section.

Until I read the actual reason Leonardo DiCaprio was trending the description made me just sit there and wonder... pic.twitter.com/j9nh8gq3H9 — Matthew Zimmer (@ZimCaster) May 11, 2021

One fan even said that the upcoming Apple TV+ film is Scorsese's re-imagining of the classic film, Tootsie. The 80s film’s lead character famously puts on a disguise to portray himself as a woman named Dorsey.

Perhaps it’s Scorsese’s re-imagining of Tootsie and Leo’s playing both parts in that still. In that case Incredible performance. — Hooper, P.I. 🔎 (@AreYouConcerned) May 11, 2021

Leo’s iconic meme, a still from “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,” was also shared by many fans as a reaction to the first look from Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

When Leonardo DiCaprio spots himself in this picture pic.twitter.com/vwCuMSxNvM — L (@Lagerpool) May 11, 2021

It’s clear that the internet isn’t going to forget the new Leo look-alike meme anytime soon, all thanks to the Times outlet.

New York Post trying to convince us that Leonardo DiCaprio is unrecognizable in his new film... pic.twitter.com/FACAClqa8g — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) May 11, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio is such a method actor that he took three years to totally transform himself into a plate. https://t.co/iDxxBLIQ32 — Stephen Beason (@BMovieMagic) May 11, 2021

Are you telling me this is Leonardo DiCaprio? pic.twitter.com/S02AOpbJkG — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) May 10, 2021

New York Post: Leonardo DiCaprio is unrecognizable.



Me: pic.twitter.com/aM8RdcODxS — MisAnthroPony (@MisAnthro_Pony) May 11, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film pic.twitter.com/M6Znf58TcJ — Stephanie Faye (@StephanieEphani) May 11, 2021

For those unaware, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on David Grann’s novel which deals with a 1920s true story. The film follows an investigation into a series of murders by the wealthy Osage people in Osage County, Oklahoma.

Aside from DiCaprio and Gladstone, the film also stars Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" will be available to stream on Apple TV. Meanwhile, Paramount will handle the film’s global theatrical release. The studio is yet to schedule a release.