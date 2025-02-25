"ITS TIME TO SAVE STAR WARS" — Internet is convinced Dave Filoni will be replacing Kathleen Kennedy after she steps down as president of Lucasfilm 

Fans online are speculating that Dave Filoni, the acclaimed creative mind behind Star Wars, could step into the role of President of Lucasfilm following Kathleen Kennedy's anticipated departure.

Ad

On February 25, 2025, The Independent reported that Kathleen Kennedy, the American film producer and current President of Lucasfilm, may retire later this year.

Following the news, many fans took to X to discuss and speculate on the future of Lucasfilm, with several netizens pointing to Dave Filoni, the company's Chief Creative Officer, as a potential successor. One netizen commented:

"AIGHT DAVE FILONI ITS TIME TO SAVE STAR WARS"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, many on X have expressed their belief that Filoni is the ideal candidate to succeed Kathleen Kennedy.

"If they don't hire Dave Filoni, then Disney has no idea what they are doing. Filoni is the best choice to run Lucasfilm and should have been in charge since the beginning," a netizen commented.

"Really great news. Dave is the man for the job and can save Star Wars," another commented.

Ad

"I hope Star Wars fans love what Dave Filoni has been writing/directing because he's definitely going to replace Kathleen Kennedy as President of LucasFilms," one more user on X commented.

Meanwhile, some users on X expressed their eagerness to hear the official confirmation of Filoni taking over the position, with many highlighting his vast potential.

"Can't wait for Dave Filoni to take over and it become incredibly creatively bankrupt by playing it safe for eternity," a netizen commented.

Ad

"Star Wars under Dave completely sounds pretty good to me," one more user on X commented.

"Dave Filoni was just promoted to Executive Creative Director at Lucasfilm. I believe he just has more oversight over all the stuff they're doing now," a third user commented.

As of now, neither Kathleen Kennedy nor Filoni has publicly addressed the online reactions.

Ad

Speculation grows that Dave Filoni would succeed Kathleen Kennedy at Lucasfilm

Expand Tweet

Ad

On February 25, 2025, The Independent reported that Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy is likely to retire, sparking speculation that Filoni may succeed her.

However, no official confirmation has been provided by any Lucasfilm representative, nor is it clear why Filoni has emerged as the leading candidate for the role.

Kathleen Kennedy joined Lucasfilm in 2012 as co-chair alongside George Lucas. According to The Independent, just months later, the company was acquired by Disney for $4 billion, and Kennedy was subsequently promoted to President.

Ad

Ad

Her journey to leadership at Lucasfilm began as a devoted fan. In a 2015 interview with NPR, she recalled standing in line to watch Star Wars when it first premiered in 1977.

"I was actually in college, down in San Diego, and I, too, stood in line. That was part of the excitement. You'd be in line for hours, and you didn't care. It would turn into sort of a party atmosphere. We were secretly hoping we could re-create that with this," Kennedy recalled.

Ad

As reported by IMDb, Kathleen Kennedy has played a key role in producing or executive producing over 70 feature films, which have collectively earned 120 Academy Award nominations and 25 wins.

As of now, no official confirmation has been made, and the situation continues to unfold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback