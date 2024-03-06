Jake Gyllenhaal and Denzel Washington to lead Othello revival on Broadway 

According to recent reports, the likes of Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal are set to star in a Broadway production of William Shakespeare’s Othello. Broadway, in recent years, has seen a range of modern retellings of classic Shakespeare plays, with some notable superstars from Hollywood joining in.

Tom Holland, for example, recently announced that he would be joining a Broadway production of Romeo and Juliet. Following suit, his Spider-Man co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, along with legendary actor Denzel Washington have now been enlisted for Othello.

Kenny Leon will be directing the play with further details about the casting expected to emerge in the coming time. Leon most notably won a Tony award for his previous work, A Raisin in the Sun, and will be bringing his expertise to a project which can also be expected to generate a lot of hype.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Denzel Washington to star in Othello

Denzel Washington has already been confirmed to play the titular role in the play. In the original play written by William Shakespeare, Othello is seen as an Army General consumed by arrogance and jealousy. The second starring role is that of Iago, who is effectively the mastermind behind the tragic murder that takes place in the play.

Iago continuously manipulates and lies to the General, claiming that his wife has been unfaithful. In a fit of rage, Othello eventually ends up murdering her, and initially believes that he has made the right decision.

However, Emilia, Iago’s wife, decides to tell him the truth, leading to a shattering of his world, of sorts. Othello, still very much in love with his wife, gets Iago arrested and then commits suicide in front of her dead body. The classical tragedy is set to undergo a modern spin and will feature two of the most talented actors of this generation in the lead roles.

Not a lot of details about the rest of the cast have been released until now. The roles of both Emilia and Desdemona, who is Othello’s wife, have not yet been finalized. However, considering the two stars who have already been enlisted, fans can assume that Kenny Leon plans to enlist another major star for the lead role.

The Tony winner is the most obvious reason, behind the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal and Denzel Washington, for fans to be excited about the upcoming project. He has a lot of experience working with a range of stars on his previous projects. Of course, he is taking on two actors who also have past experience on Broadway.

Denzel Washington for example, gave an utterly impressive performance in Leon’s A Raisin in the Sun and also starred in Fences. Similarly, Gyllenhaal has also worked on projects such as Sunday in the Park With George and Sea Wall/A Life.

Hence, fans are bound to be excited about the upcoming project. There has been no confirmed date announced for the production, but it is set to start around the spring of 2025, as things stand.