Jake Paul savagely roasts Conor McGregor's ankle injury by offering to fight him for just $23 dollars

YouTuber turned semi-professional boxer Jake Paul recently took to Twitter on July 10th to comment on the UFC fight the same night.

In his tweet thread, Jake Paul called out UFC lightweight Conor McGregor for his freak accident during his match.

In the first round of his fight with Dustin Poirier, McGregor failed an attempted guillotine, using the arms to encircle his opponent's neck, which Poirier dominated before letting McGregor stand up.

McGregor then threw and missed with a punch and fell backward when his lower leg bent hazardously to snap. He fell to the ground. The match was awarded a technical knock-out to Poirier.

Jake Paul has attempted to fight McGregor after winning his last fight against Ben Askren. Paul's current boxing record stands undefeated with three wins.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Jake Paul says he’s lowered his offer to fight Conor McGregor to $23. pic.twitter.com/OLJW4L997p — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 11, 2021

Jake Paul's comments to McGregor

Jake Paul originally tweeted a video where he received a new chain. On the chain was a small figurine of McGregor depicted as he was at the end of his last match with Poirier. In the small figurine's hand is a bottle of NyQuil as it holds its head.

The chain itself cost $100,000, as Jake explained before putting it on. He also stated that if McGregor loses, "the fifty million dollar bet I gave you won't be on the table anymore."

New $100k Sleepy Mcgregor Chain pic.twitter.com/Aqcsk6feZk — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 10, 2021

Almost directly after the fight was broadcast, Paul tweeted again, this time mentioning Poirier. In the tweet, he added a photo with a bottle of NyQuil and his chain of McGregor. Paul called it a "$100k gift from me/ I think you deserve it/ lmk."

Jake Paul continued to troll McGregor's technical knock-out, posting a video of McGregor's interview before the fight and a photo of McGregor being taken away on a stretcher.

He also mentioned that his "new offer for Conor McGregor is $23."

He’ll literally fight anything for attention at this point💀 — Caeylee Ramos-Maciel (@CaeyleeRamos) July 11, 2021

Who da fook is dis guy? — aaayyyeee_mami (@aaayyyeee_mami) July 11, 2021

Ngl he’s litteraly using the trump tactic and sitting on twitter crying — Cheers.mp4 (@cheersmp420) July 11, 2021

While Jake Paul reveled in McGregor's loss, users on Twitter began trolling the YouTuber in response. One user commented: "he'll literally fight anything for attention."

At the time of the article, Jake Paul recently posted a video of McGregor interviewing a UFC correspondent. Jake Paul has not made any further comment on possible matches, and McGregor has not responded.

Edited by Srijan Sen