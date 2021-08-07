James Charles faces backlash for accusing a TikToker of being a "scam artist"

James Charles recently uploaded a YouTube video titled "TikTok Makeup Hacks are Crazy" on July 16th. In his video, Charles went through TikTok's famous looks created by employing certain hacks to make the process easier.

Charles watched a video posted by TikTok user fairy.freak in which she used two brushes to paint on her winged eyeliner. He commented on her technique, saying that it was a different eyeliner than the original cut.

"Gotcha good, gal. One video in and we're already to the scamming artistry of it all."

James Charles's comments did not go unnoticed by user fairy.freak, who reacted to that clip of the YouTube video in another TikTok. In the video, they reacted with a roll of her eyes with the caption: "Tutorial is up now."

Users commented on the fairy.freak video, with some pointing out that James Charles created the "scamming artistry" genre of makeup videos.

One user stated:

"Didn't he photoshop the Louis Vuitton logo on his eye once."

Another user commented on James Charles's career, beginning with a photoshop:

"Didn't he get famous for photoshopping his yearbook photo and lie about it on Ellen."

Users respond to James Charles's comment

Along with commenting that fairy.freak's makeup was "scamming artistry," Charles also did not credit her look in his YouTube video. Since its release, the YouTube video has received over 2.3 million views and 153 thousand likes.

Some users under the YouTube video came to fairy.freak's defense, stating that the look was the same as the first cut.

"The first hack she does keep the same eye liner she just fills it in."

Another user commented:

"You are literally the last person to be able to talk about "artistry scamming" James."

Users on Instagram also commented on the situation. Some users were surprised that Charles was regularly posting following his most recent grooming allegations.

Defnoodles recalled that James Charles' last merch drop bears a striking resemblance to Ethan Klein's Teddy Fresh colorblock hoodie.

screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles 1 of 4 chains)

screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles 2 of 4 chains)

screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles 3 of 4 chains)

screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles 4 of 4 chains)

screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

James Charles has not made further comments about fairy.freak or acknowledged the backlash from his comment. TikToker Fairy.freak, real name Ria, has not commented further on the situation as well.

Also read: "So disingenuous": Demi Lovato under fire after being spotted at Paris Hilton's party with Tana Mongeau and Nikita Dragun

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen