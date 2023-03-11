Jayden Robker missing update: Body discovered in Gladstone matches description of 13-year old

Authorities announced on Friday, March 10, 2023, that the body found along the border of Kansas City and Gladstone matched the description of Jayden Robker. The 13-year-old boy was last seen on February 2, 2023.

According to Gladstone authorities, they pulled the body out of a pond close to the location where he had last been seen. Authorities have neither confirmed if the victim is Jayden Robker nor the cause of death. KSHB noted that after the body was found, it was placed in an orange bag on the shoreline of the lake.

KMBC reported that due to the proximity of the body to the Kansas City border, the Kansas City Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

How did Jayden Robker go missing?

As per Fox Kansas, Jayden Robker was last seen in the Northwest Plaza Drive and Northwest Plaza Avenue area of Kansas City. His relatives told news outlets that the last time they saw him, he was going to a nearby gas station on his skateboard after he returned home from school.

After Robker's disappearance was reported, members of the local community searched the area. Kansas City News noted that the teen's mother, Heather Robker, was seen in the area asking locals if they had seen her son. The FBI announced that they were offering a $5000 reward for information concerning his whereabouts.

Jayden's aunt, Susan Deedon, said that she kept saying that they needed to search the ponds. She added that she didn't know there was a pond where the body was found, and had she known about it, she would have gone and looked in the pond. Susan also noted:

“Even if he ran away, he ran away for a reason.”

Jayden's uncle, Derek Robker, said that after the body's discovery, authorities said that they could not confirm the identity. However, they noted that they were fairly certain the remains belonged to the 13-year-old boy.

Derek Robker said that the authorities told them that they were 99% sure that the body was Jayden's. The family will find out more about the body after the autopsy is completed on Saturday morning.

Derek added that this wasn't the outcome they had expected but noted that they are hoping for some answers, just not "these ones."

Jayden's mother, Kitty Robker, commented on the case, and said:

“He had a lot more life to live, to graduate, go to college, get married and have kids. That won’t ever happen with Jayden now."

She went on to thank the community for their support and said that the situation was hurting her and the community a lot. She noted that they believed that someone put Jayden in the pond and that there are several questions that need to be answered.

Kitty said that the family hopes they can get some closure for themselves and for Jayden.

The disappearance and possible death of Jayden Robker is currently under investigation. Authorities have not discussed any information regarding foul play.

