"I don't like how they treat women": Jeff Wittek wants to fight Austin McBroom or Dan Bilzerian next

Jeff Wittek was recently mentioned on RoundHouse Radio's YouTube channel in an assessment if he could box. In the video, the channel's creator watched the YouTuber's latest YouTube video depicting him sparring with strangers on a beach in Miami, Florida.

During the video, Jeff Wittek joked that he would box friend and fellow vlogger David Dobrik, but he came up with two other contenders in response to RoundHouse's video assessment.

In a comment under the July 4th video, the content creator stated that he would be in recovery for a "couple more months," and his next step would be to go after "Dan Bilzerian or [Austin] McBroom because I don't like how they treat women!"

The ACE Family's Austin McBroom was recently accused of cheating on wife Catherine Paiz by Tana Mongeau. Dan Bilzerian, the owner of Ignite International, is a social media influencer best described as using women as props on his Instagram page.

CALL OUT: Jeff Wittek calls out Austin McBroom and Dan Bilzerian to fight because he doesn’t “like how they treat women.” pic.twitter.com/e1lMNJf1Wo — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 6, 2021

Users comment on Jeff Wittek's statement

Following the tweet by defnoodles, netizens began to comment on Jeff Wittek's statement about the treatment of women. Many quickly pointed out that Trisha Paytas recently came forward, stating that he himself had sent them threatening texts.

Wittek responded to Paytas' claims by calling them a rat and telling them to "go to the police."

Others also mentioned that Jeff Wittek's defense for David Dobrik during his scandal of 2020 was not equal to the proper treatment of women. Another user brought up him sending fans to threaten reporter Kat Tenbarge for calling out his deleted tweets regarding the purchase of alcohol for minors.

One user went back to Curtis Lepore's Facebook content to uncover a video with Jeff Wittek. The former was accused by fellow YouTuber Jessi Smiles of assaulting her in 2013.

rich for jeff wittek to talk about respecting women — LIL BITCH (@cacasmiddlename) July 6, 2021

didn’t he threaten trisha tho?? — reem🌐 (@remsbruises) July 6, 2021

So he doesn’t like how Austin treats women but was defending David dobrik on the durte dom situation I get abuse and sexual assault etc are different things but if you’re gonna be against the mistreatment of women he should defend all of the mistreatment of women — janken (@jankenxx) July 6, 2021

A girl literally got SA'd in his presence which he denied until the victims gave proof that he was there whole night and probably bought alcohol for the minor girls all that for a friend's "vlog content" and not to forget the said friend almost killed him but he still a homie! — Maye (@Maye20439612) July 6, 2021

This coming from the dude who sent his fans to attack Kat? — SpaceVampireGhost (@Wandering_Robot) July 6, 2021

you’ve gotta be kidding me. really, @jeffwittek?? you don’t like how they treat women but will gladly be in a video with an actual rapist? pic.twitter.com/VYcoiPoIeK — vegan egg yolk (@codykoscarrot) July 6, 2021

Replies under Jeff Wittek's comment on YouTube, however, are more concerned with him further injuring himself after his accident and for him winning against his possible opponents.

Screenshot of replies to Wittek's comment (Image via YouTube) (1/2)

Screenshot of replies to Wittek's comment (Image via YouTube) (2/2)

Jeff Wittek has not made any further comments about his possible boxing career. Potential contenders Dan Bilzerian and Austin McBroom also did not respond to his statement at the time of this writing.

