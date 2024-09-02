Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The common link? Enter Jewelianna Ramos-Ortiz- stunt performer, martial arts influencer and unsung hero responsible for orchestrating some of the most complex, adrenaline-fuelled and high-octane action scenes we often see come to fruition on the big screen.

Jewelianna Ramos-Ortiz on the sets of Jackpot (2024) (Image via Karate Jewels/ Instagram)

Popularly known to her legion of fans on social media as 'Karate Jewels', the multiple world champion has racked up an impressive filmography over the past couple of years, seamlessly transitioning from the world of martial arts to the Hollywood action industry as a highly sought after, force to reckon with today.

Her latest project is 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice', the much-anticipated sequel to the 1988 cult classic, where as Jenna Ortega's stunt double, the talented stunt performer played a pivotal role in contributing to the film's thrilling action sequences.

Her extensive experience and dedication to delivering high-energy performances have solidified her reputation as one of the most reliable and dynamic stunt performers in the business today.

A testament to her ability to take on challenging roles that demand both physical endurance and creativity, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" marks yet another milestone in Jewelianna's already illustrious career, as she continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the ever-exciting realm of stunt performance.

In a candid and exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Jewelliana recently opened up on sharing screen space with Jenna Ortega, the trials and trubulations of the Hollywood stunt industry and the nuances involved in bringing action to life on-screen.

"Beautiful and Badass are not mutually exclusive": Jewelianna Ramos-Ortiz details the life of a Hollywood stunt double, her experience on the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice set, upcoming projects and more

Jewelianna Ramos-Ortiz in her element (Image via Karate Jewels)

Q) Hi Jewelianna! If you had to briefly introduce yourself to our readers, how would you sum up the same in your own fun way?

Jewelianna: Hey there! My name is Jewelianna Ramos-Ortiz aka Jewels or as many people know me from social media- “Karate.Jewels”

I am a stunt actress for TV and Film but before that and at my core I am a martial artist! I was born and raised on the mats and I love to do the hard stuff and be an inspiration, to anyone but more specifically to young girls.

I want to make a difference by proving that beautiful and badass are not mutually exclusive but they can coexist and that having respect for yourself and others never goes out of style.

Q) Could you tell us about your journey so far- What got you started on your journey as a stunt performer and how were you introduced to the world of films and high-adrenaline stunts?

Jewelianna: Well, I've been a professional martial artist my whole life. I started when I was 3 years old.

My parents were my instructors, I started competing young and I over the years became a multiple time world champion. I had heard stories of martial artists going into film but it felt like it was just a “luck” thing.

The next step was either go out and get a regular job or pursue a career that included my passion and for me that next big step, the dream- was stunts.

Q) Tell us a bit about your childhood- Any memorable anecdote from your younger days which left an everlasting impact upon you and motivated you towards becoming a stunt performer on big-budget films one day ?

Jewelianna: When I was younger I was in musical theatre, I still love it so much to this day, but when I was in it I loved the acting and the dancing, the stage combat and all the physical parts (except singing)- I was never a strong singer but I wanted to be a performer and I was passionate about karate.

I remember telling my dad I was gonna go to collage for drama and then open a karate school for actors to learn how to do all the physical stuff.

When I got into stunts, I had a light bulb moment that my dream as a 14 year old was stunts, I just didn’t know that was a department in film at the time haha.

Q) Being a stunt performer is of course a complex job and what we see on screen as the final product glosses over the real painstaking process that goes on behind the scenes.

Could you briefly guide as to what are the nuances involved in the day-to-day life of a Hollywood stunt performer?

Jewelianna: Oh man rehearsals are SO underrated.

Many times they are the hardest toughest days.

We have to test out different ways to perform the action set-pieces that means “testing” wrecks, crashes, fights etc. That trial and error time is quite painful at times.

For example on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice we literally spent DAYS of me wrecking the bike and crashing it in as many different ways as humanely possible to present to Tim Burton so he could pick the one he wanted.

Rehearsals on the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice set (Image via Jewelianna Ramos-Ortiz)

The rehearsal days are the ones where all the tough stuff happens so “on the day” (meaning the day we shoot) we can be safe and make it look easy.

Q) A fun question for our readers back home- How acquainted are you with the world of South Asian cinema, are there any personal favourite action movies or stunts beyond Hollywood which caught your eye as such?

Jewelianna: I personally worked on MR-9 and doubled Sakshi Pradahn, so I am aware of Bollywoods making its footprint in action and cinema!

Also Monkeyman and RRR have been incredibly influential and very talked about in the action industry over in America!

Q) Tell us in brief about your latest venture- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice- what was it like being a part of an esteemed auteur like Tim Burton's gloriously weird world and your experience of being Jenna Ortega's stunt double ?

Jewelianna: That crazy weird world is beautiful and getting to see and hear some of what goes on in Tim Burtons mind is incredible!

I was raised on it so it was absolutely unreal and a complete honor.

The immersive, zany world of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Image via Jewelianna Ramos-Ortiz)

I am technically a part of the cast on the call sheet and I only step in to do the action.

Being Jenna Ortega’s stunt double, my role essentially was to act and tell a story with my body and my physical abilities so I study the same script as the actors, I breakdown the same character as who ever I am doubling and I have to portray those mannerisms that tell the story of that same character.

I just do it with my body with action instead of with my face and words. Jenna was an absolute sweetheart and so kind to anyone and everyone she came in contact with.

We talked a lot about our families and how important it is to us to see different cultures and ethnicities represented in the film industry.

Q) Over the course of your career, you have worked on numerous big-budget and beloved shows and movies such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Cobra Kai and most recently Jackpot.

What has been your most memorable on-set moment so far?

Jewelianna on the sets of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via Karate Jewels/ Instagram)

Jewelianna: Too many to name just one, but the ones that have to do with martial arts for sure hit home! For example on Cobra Kai my husband and I got written in as our own characters as captains of the “Spain” team based off our martial arts documentaries.

We got to stand next to each other, act, create choreography for months and fight together. It was just a full circle moment. To do what we love, with who we love, on screen, immortalized forever.

Q) Which stunt set-piece would you consider being your most challenging so far?

Jewelianna: On Superman: Legacy coming out in 2025 we had to learn how to ride air-rams (very dangerous machines that shoot you in the air) wire-gags, take ratchets, fight, all in extreme heat and weather.

Q) Having also recently made your acting debut in Bad Boys 4 Life, how has that been in comparison with your stunt career so far and is that something you would be looking to actively pursue alongside as well?

Jewelianna: It was an honor! The role was actually a stunt acting role, in the movie it gets cut and goes to black but when we shot it I take the gun reaction and my lifeless body lays on Eric Dane, the villain, and he throws my body onto the hard floor.

With no pads, no mat and I couldn’t catch myself or break the fall much because I was suppose to look dead… well you know, it was definitely a stunt.

But it was a lot of acting and I think the difference was how much camera time I had, I wasn’t used to multiple cameras in my face getting my every moment and detail.

I also was not used to CRYING ON COMMAND FOR 8 hours straight! That was incredibly difficult.

I am in love with the depth and challenges of acting and am so excited to be pursuing it more.

Q) Apart from movies and shows, you have also worked on popular video games such as Mortal Kombat and State of Decay 2, how different was being a part of that experience ?

Images via NetherRealm Studios and UnDead Labs

Jewelianna: The difference is how you are active alllll day with a 30 minute lunch break but other than that you are, moving, running, fighting, acting really big with your body movements ALL DAY!

There is no need for breaks because there aren’t cameras that need to be adjusted or lighting changes or need to move from location to another.

Its go go go and it is EXHAUSTING!

Q) What, according to you, is the hardest challenge about being a stunt performer in today's world of entertainment ?

Jewelianna: In today’s world is that everyone thinks they can do it.

There is so much VFX and CGI and information on the internet that anyone on the internet just sits behind a screen and criticizes your work saying they can do it better because they watched one behind the scenes video where an extremely skilled performer makes it looks easy.

And there is of course, the constant worry lingering at the back of our heads that we will be replaced by a digi-double (a digital double, where vfx can control their movements)

Q) A recurrent debate often revolves around the long overdue introduction of an Academy Award for Best Stunt- What is your personal take on the same, having been in the profession for so long?

Ryan Gosling on the sets of The Fall Guy- a love letter to Hollywood stunt performers (Image via Universal Pictures)

Jewelianna: Well as we talked about earlier, stunt performers are still actors, we are still telling a story. If the character is shy and scared you will see that in our movement when we do action, because we are acting with our body and movement instead of our face and words.

If the character is highly skilled, trained and full of rage a good stunt performer will study, train for insane amounts of time, and bring that alive and to the screen.

Much of what we do is what keeps viewers so engaged, its only right stunts is recognized for its undeniable part in bringing these stories to life.

Q) What are some of your hobbies/ stress-busters beyond the high-octane world of stunts ?

Jewelianna: I absolutely love to read, go to the gym or find a quick escape to be in the sun and on a beach of some sort.

Those are the things that fill my cup back up. Regulating my nervous system is often harder than it seems but I am trying to tell myself it’s okay to rest, relax and enjoy the softer things in life.

Q) If not a stunt performer/actor, what alternative career path would you have probably chosen?

Jewelianna: If I was not a stunt performer I would be an entrepreneur, I mean I am anyways but I am far too ambitious, productive and don’t like to have anyone breathing down my neck telling me how and what to do at all times.

I would definitely be in the martial arts business industry but I would be revolutionizing something.

I am passionate about the martial arts, I am passionate about inspiring change and betterment. So, something that involves those.

Q) Any upcoming projects on the horizon for you? What would your dream movie role be?

Jewelianna: Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 comes out where my character “Maria” will be revealed. Also Red One the Christmas movie with The Rock and Chris Evans.

And Back in Action the movie with Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx which will air in January of 2025.

Jennifer Garner's portrayal of Elektra continues to earn plaudits till today (Image via 20th Century Fox)

My dream role would absolutely be to be Elektra like how Halle Berry was Catwoman.

As a martial artist I grew up inspired by Jennifer Garner's Elektra and could only dream that one day I could be a part of that legacy and inspire young female martial artists as well.

Q) Which 3 movies have the best stunts you have witnessed on screen?

Jewelianna: WOW I mean the current ones that pop into my head are, Atomic Blonde (ABSOLUTELY ICONIC!) John Wick 4 that was just stunts galore and The Fall Guy where actually you got to see a lot of stunts highlighted and understand a little more about the stunt industry by seeing how they are executed.

Q) What advice would you like to give to an aspiring stunt performer, something that you wish you knew when you started out and the most important thing you have learned?

Jewelianna: Train different athletic genres, train with different people, be kind and be true to yourself.

This industry is tough on the mental psyche, possibly more than that of the physical.

Be confident in who you are and what you are capable of and you will find your place. “Hurry up and wait” is the name of the game, be patient and do it for the sake of doing what you love.

