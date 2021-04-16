Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita love story: Vloggers engaged after 8 years together

Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita, these popular vloggers, have been together since 2013, and it seems like their relationship has been taken to the next level. They are now officially engaged, as confirmed by the latter on a Twitch stream.

A look back at the relationship of Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita

Jenna Marbles was at the height of fame with over 20 million subscribers until she left YouTube in 2020. Part of the reason for her leaving was due to controversies over racially insensitive videos. At the time, she said:

"I feel like we're at a time where we are purging ourselves of anything and everything toxic. I just want to make sure the things I'm putting in the world aren't hurting anyone, so I need to be done with this channel, for now or forever."

While this controversy raged across the platform, it appeared that she was still dating long-time boyfriend Julien Solomita, a fellow vlogger. The pair met back in 2013 when Julien was in his junior year of college.

It's fair to say that they were inseparable, as, at one time, they had a podcast, Twitch stream, and radio show. They even brought a house together in California in 2018.

Some fans were under the impression that the pair had broken up, but Distractify states that was never the case. They wrote:

"At this time, it seems that Jenna's absence from Julien's videos is only due to her desire to remain offline for the time being."

Now, fans are rejoicing that the pair are engaged, with reactions coming from all over.

jenna marbles and julien got engaged i want nothing but happiness for them it’s truly just what they deserve pic.twitter.com/n536fiAwh4 — gabs (@adoremorales) April 15, 2021

CONGRATULATIONS JENNA AND JULIEN!!!!!! I love you both so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️💍🥳🥳🥳🥳 — out of context jenna marbles (@jnjoutofcontext) April 15, 2021

Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita are engaged? No seriously I’m actually crying. I love them so much & I’m so incredibly happy for them! No one will ever be able to change my mind about them being soulmates ✨ My heart is so full 💕 pic.twitter.com/HUywb7mHTQ — Katharine 🖤🌻 (@MIW_Kat) April 16, 2021

The internet is seemingly rejoicing as this vlogger love story continues to blossom. While Jenna Marbles remains off-the-grid, it seems her personal life is going just fine.

