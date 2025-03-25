Jennifer Lopez reportedly goes "mama bear" at paparazzi in defense of her daughter Emme Maribel Muniz at 'Othello' NY premiere

Jennifer Lopez reportedly yelled at the paparazzi at Broadway's Othello premiere in New York on March 23, 2025. According to Page Six's report dated March 24, 2025, the pop star appeared at the premiere with her daughter Emme Maribel Muniz.

A source told the media outlet Lopez reportedly got upset at a paparazzi when they got too close to her daughter, Emme Maribel Muniz, and tried to shove their camera at her.

"[Lopez] yelled at the guy. She went mama bear" the source said.

According to Variety's report, several stars attended the Othello premiere on Sunday. This includes Samuel L. Jackson, Angela Bassett, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, Colman Domingo, Ariana DeBose, Corey Hawkins, Sherri Shepard, Jennifer Nettles, Keegan-Michael Key, and Anna Wintour. Former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were also among the attendees.

Jennifer Lopez wore a sparkly two-piece set at the Othello premiere

According to People's report, Lopez wore a navy two-piece set from designer Zuhair Murad's fall-winter 2024 couture collection. The set heavy embellishment work. She wore a black fur coat on top of it.

Emme wore a pinstriped suit with a grey shirt underneath and chunky loafers. Jennifer Lopez posted her outfit on her Instagram. In the caption, the pop star called Emme her "best date ever."

"Othello premiere with the best date ever," she wrote.

Jennifer Lopez's musical remake, Kiss of the Spider Woman, is close to finding a buyer

According to Variety's report, the musical remake Kiss of the Spider Woman, directed by Bill Condon, is close to finding a buyer. Roadside Attractions, Lionsgate, and independent studio LD Entertainment are in talks to buy the film's domestic rights.

The independently made film is the second film adaptation of Manuel Puig's 1976 novel. The first was in 1985 by director Héctor Babenco. It starred William Hurt, Raul Julia, Sônia Braga, José Lewgoy, Milton Gonçalves, and Denise Dumont. William Hurt won an Oscar for Best Actor.

2025 Sundance Film Festival - "Kiss Of The Spider Woman" Premiere (Image via Getty)

Bill Condon's adaptation was premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 26. According to Variety, the film received a good response and a standing ovation from the audience. At the premiere, Condon said he wanted to make this film for decades.

"I came here 27 years ago. Kiss of the Spider Woman is a movie I started thinking about all those years ago. It’s a movie I’ve wanted to make my entire life," he said.

Jennifer Lopez stated at the premiere that starring in a musical adaptation was her dream, and she wanted to be in show business because of her love for musicals. She said:

"I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life. The reason I even wanted to be in this business is because my mom would sit me in front of the TV and [West Side Story] would come on once a year. I was mesmerized and was like, 'That’s what I want to do.' This is the first time I actually got to do it. This man made my dream come true."

Jennifer Lopez's last movie, Unstoppable, was released in December 2024. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

