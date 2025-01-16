Jessica Alba addresses splitting from Cash Warren on social media amid rumors of an impending divorce

Jessica Alba confirmed "a new chapter" for her and Cash Warren, amid rumors that they are heading for a divorce. A week after reports surfaced that the two had ended their union and were headed for a divorce, the actress took to her Instagram on Thursday, January 16, to confirm the news.

Alba has been married to Cash since May 2008. She looked back on their marriage in her latest Instagram post with pride but said that a new chapter is coming.

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years—both as an individual and in partnership with Casg. I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

Despite the implied split in her statement, Jessica Alba said that they will always be a family, adding:

"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family."

The actress also noted in the post that their children will be their "highest priority" at this time before requesting privacy from her fans and followers.

Cash Warren has kept quiet about the divorce rumors and has yet to comment on the issue.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren spent the holiday with kids weeks before divorce rumors started

It was on January 8, 2025, when the rumors that Jessica Alba and Cash Warren were getting a divorce started. TMZ first reported about the alleged separation. People further cited an exclusive source that said the actress had found it "hard to keep the spark" with her husband of over a decade years.

The outlet further quoted the source in its January 8 article, saying that the couple are "all about the kids" and are still "friends." The same source said:

"No matter what's going on right now, it seems they will remain close. If they're filing for divorce, it's not because of some hateful drama. They still look happy together."

Speaking of being "happy together," Jessica Alba and Cash Warren were recently holidaying in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, for Thanksgiving. The actress shared a snap of her family's holiday celebration on her Instagram on November 28. In the group photo, she was side-by-side with Warren and their three kids, Honor, Haven, and Hayes.

Alba and Warren also spent last Christmas together with the kids, as seen from the pictures she posted on social media. She shared their Christmas picture as a family on December 27, 2024, along with behind-the-scene snaps of their evening celebration.

That said, the recent divorce rumor wasn't the first one hinting that there could be trouble in paradise between the couple. Jessica Alba hinted back in July 2021 when she said that her marriage to Warren was more of being "roommates" than husband-and-wife. She admitted to Katharine Schwarzenegger's Before, During, and After Baby Instagram show at that time that the marriage feels "rosy for two and a half years" before everything simmers that the couple becomes "roommates."

She also admitted then that she sometimes took her relationship with her husband for granted, something that she said she needed to constantly work on.

