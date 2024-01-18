Oscar-nominated Irish actress Jessie Buckley tied the knot with her husband, a mental health worker known as "Freddie," in a private ceremony last year. On January 18, 2024, Buckley revealed that the couple married at their home in Norfolk in the summer of 2023.

Before her relationship with her husband, Jessie Buckley was in a high-profile relationship with her War and Peace co-star, James Norton, for two years. The pair ultimately broke up and went their separate ways, with Norton getting engaged to fellow actress Imogen Poots in 2022.

Jessie Buckley, aged 34, is most famous for portraying young Leda, opposite Olivia Colman, who played her older counterpart, in the 2021 physiological drama The Lost Daughter. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role.

Jessie Buckley and James Norton: Relationship timeline explored

Jessie Buckley and James Norton met on the set of BBC's adaptation of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace in 2015. Norton took on the role of Andrei Bolkonsky, while Buckely portrayed his sister, Princess Maria Bolkonskaya.

According to the Mirror, the two engaged in a whirlwind romance from 2015 to 2017. They split up sometime in 2017, though the details of their relationship were kept very private.

Buckley confirmed their breakup in an interview in 2018, telling The Times that the split was "acrimonious."

"We have broken up, yes. It was acrimonious, but it’s a tough job to have a relationship and he is a great man and we are great friends. That’s it. How diplomatic can I sound? If you are away for a year filming, you are just not physically around at points," she said.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, Buckley claimed she was "grateful" for the relationship and spoke highly of her ex.

“Obviously [talking about him] isn’t something I’m comfortable with. I’m private. I can’t help who I fall in love with. It’s about the person. He’s a great guy, and we’re great friends, and I’m really grateful it happened,” she continued.

Happy Valley star James Norton was seen kissing his new co-star Imogen Poots after their breakup in December 2017. The two met when they starred opposite each other as a couple in the play Belleville.

Jessie Buckley and husband met on a blind date

According to The Mirror, Jessie Buckley and her husband met on a blind date their mutual friend Marc Robinson set up. The two immediately hit it off and had a summer wedding in 2023 with endless Guinness and cheese toasties.

"One of my favourite memories of the day was: I wanted a keg of Guinness, and I definitely wanted their cheese toasties at a certain hour. And then they came and did breakfast the next day," she said.

Following their nuptials, Buckley and her husband went on numerous honeymoons, some with friends and some alone, as Buckley had time to spare due to the Hollywood writers' strike.

"We had many moons. We actually just kind of bottled into friends' holidays. Loads of friends were going away and they rented a place and were, like, 'come with us'. It was really nice," she continued.

Jessie Buckley and her husband currently live in Norfolk. According to IMDb, Buckley is reportedly working on Hamnet, co-starring Paul Mescal and directed by Chloé Zhao of Eternals fame.