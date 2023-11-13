On November 13, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Daily Sports reported that both Ji Chang-wook and EXO's D.O. are confirmed for the upcoming revenge drama, Sculpture City, from the writer of Taxi Driver.

The upcoming thriller drama will delve into the life of an ordinary person who has gone through the worst phases of his life, some of them even comparable to hell. As he returns from the most difficult phase, the drama will unravel what he will do.

With Ji Chang-wook and EXO's D.O. reportedly confirmed for the upcoming series Sculpture City fans are over the moon and can't wait to see the on-screen chemistry between the duo.

EXO's D.O. will play the antagonist's role alongside Ji Chang-wook

In the upcoming series, EXO's D.O. is set to chronicle the role of an antagonist. He will take on the role of an architect who is involved in everything but real, authentic architecture. He is described as someone who turns the lives of ordinary people into hell.

While an architect's job is to build a place fit for living, EXO's D.O.'s character will showcase the contrary side of the profession, with him bringing down the buildings of life where ordinary people are already residing.

The idol previously played the role of a villain in the 2015 drama, Hello Monster (I Remember You). After over seven years, he is now set to return to the world of K-drama once more in yet another antagonistic role.

Moreover, Ji Chang-wook is set to star opposite the EXO member for the first time, and the duo is expected to showcase a new bromance despite being in completely opposite roles.

Ji Chang-wook is reportedly going to take on the role of a protagonist who has succumbed to the conspiracies of people, turning his life into hell. Subsequently, after making a return to normal life despite his haunted past, he decides to take revenge on those responsible for making his life miserable.

Furthermore, the drama will be penned by Taxi Driver writer Oh Sang-ho, who also worked on Fabricated City, where Ji Chang-wook appeared as the main lead. The upcoming film will be helmed by director Kim Chang-joo.

As soon as the K-drama and K-pop communities heard about the news, they were overjoyed at the chance of watching the duo together in a drama for the first time ever. They also rejoiced at the fact that Ji Chang-wook is delivering one hit after another. He was last seen in The Worst of Evil series.

EXO's D.O. has recently established his own company, Soo Soo Entertainment, alongside his long-time manager.

As per the details provided by the aforementioned outlet, Sculpture City is produced by CJ ENM, who will invest 35 billion won in the production process for the drama.

Chang-wook is also gearing up to return to the drama world again with Welcome to Samdalri, set to arrive in December 2023.

The filming for Sculpture City is reportedly set to begin between July and September 2024.