Jill Duggar shares heartbreaking news of daughter Isla Marie’s stillbirth at 4 months

Derick and Jill Duggar Dillard are grieving the unanticipated loss of their pregnancy. The couple announced the loss of their daughter, Isla Marie Dillard, on April 13, 2024, in a shared Instagram post following a four-month pregnancy.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard," the couple wrote. "From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn't wait to meet our baby."

"Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero. From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn't wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world."

American novelist and former TV personality Jill Dillard gained popularity for her roles in the reality TV series 19 Kids and Counting and its spinoff, Counting On, on TLC.

In March 2014, Jill and Derick got engaged, got married in June, and they found out they were expecting in July. They gave birth to their first child in April 2015.

However, the couple recently experienced the loss of a pregnancy. The 32-year-old and her husband, Derick Dillard, broke the heartbreaking news on Instagram on April 13, 2024.

The couple announced the stillbirth of their daughter, Isla Marie Dillard, as Duggar relayed the news with broken hearts. They further said they were excited to meet their child as soon as they found out they were expecting.

The couple added that when they learned their baby had passed away, Jill was four months along with her pregnancy and due in August. They also said that Isla was adored from the beginning, and her three older brothers couldn't wait to show her around. However, fate took its turn.

The couple added,

"We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie. 😭🩷."

Along with the caption, Jill Duggar and Derick Duggar also posted a picture of themselves holding the baby.

Upon learning of the couple's recent pregnancy loss, a large number of admirers, acquaintances, and family members publicly offered their sorrow on Instagram.

Additionally, the couple is also parents to three other kids. The three boys are Israel, 9, Samuel, 6, and Fredrick, 21 months. Moreover, less than a year had passed since Jill and Derick had an early miscarriage and lost their youngest child, whom they had named River Bliss.

More about the Duggar family and Jill Duggar

Many people associate the name Duggar with big, close-knit families. This perception has been influenced by the well-liked reality TV program 19 Kids and Counting. James Robert Duggar and Michelle Duggar were also featured on the show.

One family member, Jill Duggar Dillard, has been in the news lately. While on tour to promote her latest book, Counting the Cost, Jill talked about the tremendous strain the TV series put on her marriage to Derick Dillard.

She recently talked to PEOPLE about the stress the program caused for her and Derick Dillard's marriage and how the series' effect on her family nearly ended their marriage. She claimed that it had strained their marriage.

She went on to say that he had some feelings about shooting things, especially in the beginning. Jill Duggar went so far as to acknowledge that they were required to perform their assigned tasks, even if she didn't want to.

