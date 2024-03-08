'John Lydon still being a complete prick': Irish singer slammed by netizens for his anti-immigration stance in LBC interview

Renowned Irish singer John Lydon, famously known as the lead vocalist of the Sex Pistols, has sparked a storm of controversy after expressing his anti-immigration views in a recent interview with LBC.

On March 7, 2024, in an interview with LBC host Andrew Marr, Lydon said that his forthcoming tours will mostly take place in seaside towns, describing how "run down" Britain has become, as per The Independent.

Netizens have taken to Twitter to condemn Lydon's remarks, labeling him a "prick" and "old bitter." As one user, @aicky, tweeted:

"John Lydon still being a complete prick."

John Joseph Lydon, better known by his stage name Johnny Rotten, is an Irish-American singer-songwriter who was born in Britain.

Netizens unleash fury on Irish singer John Lydon over LBC interview remarks

The lead vocalist of Anarchy in the UK voiced his opinions on immigration policies in an LBC interview with Andrew Marr on Thursday, March 7, 2024, which ignited a fierce backlash from netizens.

Lydon calling Britain "run down" and "full of immigrants" has reignited debates on X, as many suggest that John Lydon, himself, is the son of an immigrant.

Lydon has yet to respond to an ongoing controversy and backlash from netizens on X.

Lydon's anti-immigration rhetoric: A look inside his alleged controversial remarks

Speaking about the immigrants on March 7, 2024, with LBC News, Lydon said the towns are full of "prospective immigrants" who are not careful about property, and authorities should not have accepted them in such a large number, as The Independent reports.

Further, speaking about the old times, he said there were "working-class people" in such places when he was a kid. He said:

"They used to be fantastic places when I was a kid. Mum and dad would drag us off for what felt like hours in a traffic jam, but it was absolutely great, it was working-class people throwing sand at each other, and the environment was economically thriving, I suppose. It was vibrant."

As mentioned, Lydon called Britain "run down," as most forthcoming tours are taking place on the seaside, Marr asked, in that "British people still the people you want to have the conversation within these events." As seen on LBC, John Lydon replied:

"Yeah, heart and soul. And obviously always working class people because that's what I come from. And when you go to towns like Middlesbrough and Sunderland, and you see what the EU has done to them. It's quite awful, they've turned them into IKEA shopping centers and the local communities have been completely dissipated."

In a continuation, the host asked John Lydon that at one time he was a big Brexit supporter and Nigel Farage, a former member of the European Parliament, to which Lydon replied:

"I didn't understand it at the time. And I will tell you I still don't."

Marr cuts him and asks if he is a bit disappointed by the results because he hasn't had that kind of revival. Johnny Rotten replied:

"I didn't think there'd be a revival just away from the officious nature and nastiness of Brussels. And it's like we didn't vote for these people to tell us what to do and think. And so, there you go, you know, elections and all of that and my loathing of politicians is quite obvious. But I don't want to be dictated to by people I don't have at least the slightest resemblance of voting for."

LBC Andrew Marr cuts in and asks if Lydon needs to be able to kick them out, to which he replies, as seen in the interview:

"Yes, yes, yes. I'd rather a faltering economy than a dictatorship."

As per The Independent, upon asking about the difference between Britain importing the Lydons from Ireland and the current situation, John Lydon said he is proud British, as that is the first thing his parents told him.