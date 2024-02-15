John Wick film franchise tourist attraction set to launch in Las Vegas

Based on the John Wick film franchise, a new tourist attraction named John Wick Experience is set to open in Las Vegas. According to the press release on February 15, 2024, the attraction, spanning approximately 12,000 square feet, is a collaboration between franchise director Chad Stahelski and his team at 87Eleven Entertainment.

This immersive and interactive experience, inspired by the successful Lionsgate movies, will be located on the AREA15 campus.

Furthermore, the franchise-based tourist attraction will offer guests an interactive journey through highly themed cinematic environments, blending immersive theatre with the film's underworld. Visitors will enter the Las Vegas Continental, engaging in high-stakes adventures and missions related to the Wick universe.

What is the John Wick Experience all about?

The announcement of the tourist attraction follows the box office success of John Wick: Chapter 4 and the launch of the Peacock spin-off series The Continental: From the World of John Wick.

The official description for the tourist attraction reads as follows:

“The John Wick Experience an approximately 12,000-square-foot ticketed attraction located on the AREA15 campus, a curated collection of best-in-class immersive experiences, interactive attractions, events and entertainment. The new experience blends immersive theatre and highly themed cinematic environments to create an interactive journey that transcends reality.

It further states:

Guests step through the doors of the Las Vegas Continental and into the fantastical underworld of John Wick, where they navigate a high stakes adventure as well as visit a themed bar and retail shop open to the general public.”

Furthermore, according to the description, the groups of guests will receive specific missions in the tourist attraction. These missions will involve interactions with characters and elements from the John Wick universe. Guests will interact closely with Continental staff, assassins, and crime bosses.

In addition, the official description elucidates that the experience immerses guests in the unique culture of the John Wick world. They will gain access to secrets and private areas of the Continental. This access ensures an authentic and thrilling experience full of action.

Apart from the interactive elements, the attraction will reportedly feature a themed bar and retail shop open to the general public. Speaking about this, Jenefer Brown, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Products and Experiences at Lionsgate, has highlighted the attraction's ability to draw fans into the hidden world of alliances and vengeance depicted in the films.

Notably, the experience is produced by Egan Productions, known for The Official SAW Escape and Escape Blair Witch.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE