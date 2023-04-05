Jordan Cox missing: Family issues please as Wyandotte woman disappears without a trace 

According to Michigan authorities, Wyandotte woman Jordan Cox has been missing for more than a week. As per police officials, the 27-year-old was last seen on March 26 near Eureka road. At the time she disappeared, she had reportedly left the home to help her father move boxes to his apartment. However, no one saw her after she stated her intent.

The News Herald reported that Jordan Cox is approximately 140 pounds and 5 feet 5 inches tall. She has long brown hair, green eyes, and a butterfly tattoo on her arm. She was last seen in a black hoodie, black and white leggings, and white tennis shoes. Wyandotte police authorities have requested that anyone with information on Cox step forward; anonymous tips are welcome.

🗡️🌺 @flowerfencing MISSING PERSON ALERT Jordan Cox • 5’5” • 130lb • Brown Hair Green Eyes • Last seen in Wyandotte MI • Family is struggling to get media coverage •

Help bring this woman back home to her family!

#Detroit #Toledo #Midwest SHARE THISMISSING PERSON ALERTJordan Cox • 5’5” • 130lb • Brown Hair Green Eyes • Last seen in Wyandotte MI • Family is struggling to get media coverage •Help bring this woman back home to her family! #Missing PersonAlert #Missing SHARE THIS ‼️ MISSING PERSON ALERT ‼️ Jordan Cox • 5’5” • 130lb • Brown Hair Green Eyes • Last seen in Wyandotte MI • Family is struggling to get media coverage • 🙏🙏🙏Help bring this woman back home to her family! #Detroit #Toledo #Midwest #MissingPersonAlert #Missing https://t.co/2B5HEZzVZU

Authorities and family members engage in the search for Jordan Cox

Speaking to local reporters, Jordan Cox's aunt, Kim Cox, said that while the victim was last seen on March 26, the family only reported her missing on March 31. They had hoped that she was out with friends and would return on her own. The family is currently searching for her throughout Wyandotte.

The missing person's aunt, Kim Cox, said that it's unusual for Jordan Cox to have left the home for so long without informing relatives. She added that the Cox family are going door to door to inform members of the community about Jordan's disappearance.

Kim Cox said:

“We have called all the local police departments, hospitals and unfortunately have checked for her in the morgue."

She added that Jordan Cox has also stopped responding to messages on all social media platforms. Kim also noted that Jordan has a vibrant social life, and her family members have searched her usual hangout spots around Wyandotte without luck. She added:

“We’ve gone to (her) ex’s home several times and the area she hangs in. She is nowhere to be found. I like to think that she’s out there having the time of her life and just doesn’t have her phone. This would be normal maybe 20 years ago. But I know deep down in my heart that something more serious or sinister is going on.”

Jordan Cox's family has also started several online initiatives on Facebook and Twitter to search for her. While authorities have not confirmed any malicious intent behind Cox's disappearance, the family fears that there is a possibility Jordan was harmed or abducted. Kim stated:

"We've never been through anything like this. We've never thought we'd experience anything like this. It's awful as you can imagine."

In an online post, she pleaded to Jordan:

"I really, really want you to come home. We're looking for you and we will not stop please come home."

The case is currently ongoing.

Poll : 0 votes