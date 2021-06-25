"They told that I had a 30% chance of survival": Joshua Bassett reveals septic shock and heart failure ordeal post 'Driver's License' release

Joshua Bassett stated in his June 24th interview with GQ that he went into septic shock two days after Olivia Rodrigo's 'Driver License' release.

Best known for his role as Ricky in Disney's 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series', Bassett described his stressful ordeal in the interview. He explained how he "started getting very ill, and it kept getting worse" before he was hospitalized with "unimaginable pain."

Though it might seem unrelated, Joshua Bassett is one third of the love triangle as described in Olivia Rodrigo's 'Driver License'. The two starred side-by-side for the Disney original series and dated for a short time in 2020.

Joshua Bassett believed that "stress had a part in it" before doctors told him that he "had a 30% chance of survival. They told me if I had not checked into the hospital within 12 hours, I would have been found [dead] in my apartment."

He also stated that he "didn't have any energy to be able to focus on anything but staying alive."

The article also asked Joshua Bassett about what it felt like to be "at the center of TikTok teen obsession", his appreciation for fellow singer Harry Styles and his feelings about coming out as a part of the LGBT community.

Joshua Bassett shared this photo from the hospital at the time. pic.twitter.com/zAEzihLEl0 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 24, 2021

Fans react to news about Joshua Bassett

After the GQ article, the phrase 'Joshua Bassett wasn't Joking', which is the name of the article, was trending on Twitter. It, along with many users reacting to the news as Twitter user defnoodles shared it, has garnered well wishes for Bassett.

Some have already insinuated from the article that Joshua Bassett was attempting to shift blame to Rodrigo for his illnesses. Fans appeared to be quick to judge Bassett's statement, stating Rodrigo's song was not to blame for his bodily shock.

Septic is no joke. Glad he's okay... Yikes... Not looking good on the drivers License love triangle. — Tina (@tinakim1997_) June 24, 2021

I’m glad he’s feeling better and he’s out of hospital but this feels super manipulative to me. he’s basically insinuating that if he had died, it would’ve been Olivia’s fault which isn’t true AT ALL because sepsis has nothing to do with shock — grizziebeth (@grizziebeth) June 24, 2021

it’s so sad that people did that to him, but that is in no way olivia’s fault. — Ty Carpenter (@carpenter_29) June 24, 2021

and y'all really sent him death threats/bombarded him with hate comments 😭😭😭 feel bad for him man — janie (@somijizzyny) June 24, 2021

Since the article's release, there has no longer been word or update on Joshua Bassett's condition. There has also been no comment from co-star Olivia Rodrigo or other cast members at the time of the article.

Edited by Ashish Yadav