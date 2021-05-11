Create
Joshua Bassett sends fans into a frenzy after he seemingly comes out as queer while complimenting Harry Styles

Joshua Bassett appears to have come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community
Daniel Wenerowicz
ANALYST
Modified 52 min ago
News

High School Musical actor Joshua Bassett appears to have come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in a recent Q&A with Clevver News.

The 20-year-old star was initially questioned about his High School Musical character, Ricky. He then had to answer questions about his private life and other celebrities. However, the question that garnered a lot of attention from fans involves former One Direction member Harry Styles.

When asked about his opinion of Styles, Bassett said:

"What I admire about Harry Styles is he's a very classy man, and he's also very well-rounded, and he kind of does it all. Acting, singing, fashion. And I think that he's just a nice guy who doesn't say too much, but when he talks, it matters."

The 20-year-old actor then proceeded to compliment Harry Styles on his charming personality. It was in this statement that he seemingly came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. He said:

"He's just cool. Who doesn't think Harry Styles is cool? Also, he's hot. He's very charming too. Lots of things. I guess this is also my coming out video I guess."

Joshua Bassett's comments have predictably sent fans into a frenzy as they took to Twitter to post an array of reactions.

Twitter reactions to Joshua Bassett casually coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community

On reacting to the announcement, a large section of Twitter users also referred to the drama between the three main cast members of High School Musical - Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter.

Bassett and Rodrigo were in a relationship for a brief period of time. However, after their split, the former reportedly dated his other co-star, Carpenter.

Many Twitter users also applauded the way Joshua Bassett came out publicly. The casual way in which he made the announcement made many fans believe that Generation Z may be far more comfortable with sexuality than the previous generations.

While the Twitter community discussed the topic for a while, Joshua Bassett didn't actually say much aside from the initial comments. It looks like fans will have to wait a while before the star goes into more detail about his sexuality in the future.

Published 1 hr ago
Twitter Reactions
