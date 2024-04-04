SNL cast member Sarah Sherman recently responded to Jahelis Castillo's viral TikTok video that claims the show has always hired women who "eventually grow on you" rather than hot actors.

Sarah, who goes by Sarah Squirm on X, reposted Castillo's video on the platform, jokingly apologizing for being "not hot."

"I just found out I'm not hot. Please give me and my family space to grieve privately and uglily at this time." She wrote.

The reactions of the SNL cast were specifically towards a portion of the video where Castillo said:

"I'm not saying that every single woman who has been a cast member of SNL is ugly, it's just that none of them have ever been like, hot… They all just kind of have looks that eventually grow on you."

What did Jahelis Castillo say about SNL cast members?

Jahelis Castillo said in the TikTok video that none of the women who appeared on SNL over the years are hot. She went on to give the example of Heidi Gardner, who shows up in most of the skits and is described as "super hot and super dumb."

"The point of the joke is that she's super pretty and it always makes me laugh because like no offense to her but she's not that pretty." Castillo said.

She mentioned that the show could have preferred someone else to play the same role since the girl was not hot. She said that people usually refuse to accept the fact that "super beautiful women" are funny and that they appear to be stupid.

Jahelis further stated that those girls fail to understand the reason why they appear funny and that every joke attempts to be "super self-deprecating."

"I think I said this about City Sweeney but I also feel like for humor with women like you have to be for you to be considered funny you have to be more funny than you are hot and if you're more hot than you are funny, then it boils down to you just not being funny at all." She added.

She gave examples of other personalities, including Jimmy Fallon and Jason Sudeikis, and described them as "hot." Towards the end, the video focused on a lineup of female cast members of SNL, where Castillo called Maya Rudolph "beautiful" and added:

"The rest of them are all pretty average looking women."

Other SNL cast members post their reactions to Jahelis Castillo's video

While Sarah Sherman has already expressed her view of Castillo's words, Chloe Troast also shared her opinion about the same.

Troast shared a TikTok video where she was heard singing Beautiful by Christina Aguilera. Furthermore, Troast shared a statement, saying it is important to be funny instead of hot. She explained by saying:

"And if you're more hot than you are funny, then it boils down to you just not being funny at all."

Meanwhile, Castillo responded to the controversy related to her video through an email sent to Newsweek. She said that she could have explained herself in a better way to avoid the trouble. She addressed the responses she has been getting for the video and said:

"I have received comments calling me ugly, fat, a trunk full of radically charged insults, etc. I stopped reading the comments so I'm not sure what other creative ways they've thought to insult me."

Castillo stated that she has been referred to as a "bad feminist" because she did not call someone hot, and it proves that people are not willing to bring any improvements to a woman's life. She added that she insulted some "white women," due to which she has been criticized, and that she won't apologize to anyone.