 "Just friendship:" Amber Rose denies speculation about dating Chris Rock months after the duo was spotted together

Amber Rose recently revealed that she is not dating Chris Rock, months after being spotted together in New York City. The rapper told Entertainment Tonight that they have been close friends for 13 years now. Amber further stated that she and the comedian did not hold hands and continued:

"We met for coffee. He made me laugh because he's hilarious. And that's our friendship. Just friendship."

For the uninitiated, Amber and Chris have been in the headlines since December 2023 after they were seen spending time together. The moment went viral, leading to speculation that the duo might be dating.

Rock was last seen in the film titled Rustin and she is currently taking care of her children, Sebastian and Slash.

Amber Rose and Chris Rock were speaking to each other while they appeared together

Chris Rock was spotted walking in New York City and was accompanied by Amber Rose. The duo then went towards the former's apartment at one point and as per Amber's latest statement shared with ET, Rock was saying something funny to her as both of them had smiles on their faces.

Rose was seen wearing a leather jacket on top of a gray and black sweater and she completed the look with red sneakers alongside sunglasses. On the other hand, Rock also had sunglasses and opted for black pants with a short wool coat on top of a blue-and-black shirt.

In her interview with ET, Rose mentioned that Rock guides her when it comes to the topic of relationships. Rock has also been single for around eight years after separating from his wife, Malaak Compton, in 2016.

Meanwhile, during her appearance on Tamron Hall on January 3, 2024, Amber Rose addressed her dating life and said that she loves herself and her kids. She added that she does not want anyone in her life for now and continued:

"Having my own schedule. Not worrying about what anyone else is doing. Waiting for a text message. Not having to send a good night text when I don't feel like it. Not worrying about what they ate today or what they didn't eat – I don't have time! I'm worrying about what I wanna eat."

Amber Rose addresses her friendships in the entertainment industry

While it has been confirmed that Amber Rose and Chris Rock are only friends, the former revealed the rest of her friends among celebrities to ET. She started by speaking about Tom Arnold and Sandra Bullock, saying that their kids "play together." She further elaborated on her bond with Bullock and stated:

"I love Sandra. She's amazing. She's the most down-to-earth, coolest person ever. My son and her daughter are best friends. They're on FaceTime all day. We love Sandra."

Rose even spoke about reconciling with former friend, Blac Chyna, referring to her as "sister." She added that there are family members who don't break the relationship when a person decides to grow up in life. Amber ended by saying:

"We always remained family, we just, again, had to grow and go our separate ways for a little bit to come back and be better than ever. It wasn't anything salacious or mean."

In another interview with Entertainment Tonight in December 2023, Amber Rose said that she was feeling better after having Blac Chyna back in her life. While she did not reveal anything about the issues between them, Rose claimed that they had been "misunderstood" for a long time.

She also stated that none of them responded to those reports of their friendship fallout and decided to let people talk whatever they wanted to.