"Just go ahead and Joker 2 this movie" — Internet reacts to reports of Charli XCX being considered for The White Witch in Greta Gerwig's Narnia

British singer Charli XCX is reportedly being considered to play The White Witch in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia. Deadline, in an exclusive article published on Thursday, March 6, 2025, reported that the Brat artist is "among the top choices" for the said role.

For the unversed, The Chronicles of Narnia is a series of seven fantasy novels by C.S. Lewis. Three of the books were adapted into films in the late 2000s. This included the 2005 hit The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which featured Tilda Swinton as the titular white witch.

As news of the potential casting spread, internet users were quick to react. Referencing the poor box office and critical performance of Joker 2, a user wrote:

"Yeah just go ahead and Joker 2 this movie."

Many criticized the choice, noting that actors should be cast for the role, and not people who are just famous.

"Next thing you know, Narnia will be a musical about a drug cartel leader played by Lady Gaga. There’s way too much casting going on with these movies. Just find good actors and make a good movie," wrote a user.

"Yes, lets cast famous people that have no acting credentials," said another user.

"Bro for f**k sake hire ACTORS AND ACTRESSES NOT PEOPLE THAT ARE JUST “FAMOUS,”" one exasperated user commented.

However, other users were more open to the idea of Charli as the Witch, with some quipping that she would bring rave music vibes to the film (referring to her recent album Brat).

"charli xcx as the white witch? narnia about to get a hyperpop soundtrack," wrote a netizen.

"that snow better be brat green somehow…," said another netizen.

"Instead of Turkish delight she gives Edmund ketamine," joked a user.

Charli XCX is set to appear in several upcoming films and series, including Cathy Yan's The Gallerist

While Deadline's article noted that Charli XCX could "potentially" be 'Jadis, The White Witch,' the article also stated that nothing was set in stone at the moment. It also added that despite being in "talks for a little while," it might not come to fruition.

Meanwhile, according to Billboard, Charli XCX has recently been focusing on honing her acting skills. Last November, the songstress was the guest host and music performer on SNL, where her performance was met with praise. A month later, she joined the cast of Cathy Yan's The Gallerist alongside Natalie Portman and Jenna Ortega.

As per the publication, the singer's other upcoming acting gigs include Benito Skinner’s Overcompensating, Gregg Araki’s I Want Your S*x, Daniel Goldhaber’s Faces of Death, and Julia Jackman’s 100 Nights of Hero.

In January 2025, Variety reported that Charli XCX was teaming up with A24 to produce and star in her film The Moment. As per the outlet, the film would mark the debut of the singer's production company, Studio365.

Netflix first announced it was developing a film series based on the C.S. Lewis books in 2018, according to a January 2025 article by Variety. A couple of years later, the company announced recruiting Greta Gerwig for directing the movies.

Gerwig, at the time, was garnering praise for her films Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019). It wasn't until 2023 that she directed Barbie.

Earlier this year, IMAX announced that the upcoming film in the Narnia series would be released exclusively on its screens, two weeks before it premiered on Netflix. As per Variety, the movie would open in IMAX on Thanksgiving Day 2026, followed by a Christmas premiere on the streaming platform.

It would follow in the steps of 2022's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which similarly came out in 600 theaters a week before its Netflix release.

Neither Charli XCX nor Netflix has publicly commented on the development.

