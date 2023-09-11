“Just as sick”: Danny Masterson’s victim slams Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis as couple's characters letters come to light

Actor Chrissie Carnell Bixler, one of the three women, who accused Danny Masterson of r*pe, has now slammed Masterson's co-stars, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, for requesting that there should be leniency in the sentence of Danny Masterson, in the character letters.

Chrissie Carnell shared an Instagram story on Friday, September 8, 2023, in which she said that Kutcher is 'just as sick' as Danny. Carnell further wrote directly to Kunis and said,

"If that’s what you view as a normal relationship with a ‘big brother figure’ then I feel very sad for you, and I hope you consider getting into therapy. You all must forget I was there the whole time those first 5 years of That 70’s Show. I remember everything."

It is worth noting that all of this began when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote character letters on behalf of Danny Masterson, the 70s show actor, who was sentenced over the charges of r*pe recently. In the letters, they wrote that Masterson is like a role model and also plays the role of older brother in their lives.

Soon after this, their letters went viral and several people called them out for supporting Masterson, Kunis and Kutcher shared an Instagram video in which they apologized for causing pain with their letters.

What did Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis say in their apology video about the character letters for Danny Masterson?

The couple shared a video on Instagram in which they apologized to people and said that the purpose of the letter was not to hurt anyone. They further said,

"They asked for leniency and their letter was intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatise them in any way. We would never want to do that and we're sorry if that has taken place."

Kunis continued and said in the video that they support victims and they've done this historically through their work and will continue to do so in the future. After this, Kutcher started speaking and said that Masterson's family reached out to them and asked them to write character letters to 'represent the person that they have known for 25 years.'

What was mentioned in the character letters for Danny Masterson by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher?

Ashton Kutcher wrote in the character letter that he is aware that the judgment has been cast as guilty on two counts of r*pe by force. He continued and wrote:

"the victims have a great desire for justice, I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing. I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would be a tertiary injustice in and of itself."

Meanwhile, Kunis in her letter wrote that Masterson is an “amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure to me."

Other than them, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who were also the 70s show co-stars of Danny Masterson, also wrote a character letter for him in hopes of reducing his sentence.

It is worth noting that Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in jail on September 7, 2023. This judgment came during the case against him for r*ping two women at his home between 2001 and 2003.