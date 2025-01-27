Justin Baldoni's mother and sister talk about "justice" and "truth" in their birthday wishes for the actor amid Blake Lively drama

Actor-director Justin Baldoni celebrated his 41st birthday on January 24. On the special day, his mother, feng shui designer Sharon Baldoni, took to Instagram and shared three pictures with her son alongside a long caption with a birthday message for him.

She referenced one of his past projects, the romantic comedy telenovela Jane the Virgin, in which he played the role of Rafael, and the positive experiences shared on its sets compared to the ones on Justin’s latest project, It Ends With Us.

“Happy Birthday Justin ~ remembering a wonderful moment after the final ending of ‘Jane The Virgin’ - a moment where joy and love permeated the set, where friendships and family were born and kindness and integrity permeated the hearts of all the actors and crew, where sadness only entered because it was the final scene of a wonderful journey~ and the beginning of the rest of our lives,” the post read.

“A happy loving and generous memory with hearts exploding with possibilities. Life has its moments and also its surprises- as you keep your integrity through it all Justice and truth will shine today and into eternity. I love you more than you will ever know! Happy Birthday my beautiful boy! May God continue to bless you in truth.”

Her birthday tribute for Justin Baldoni came in the wake of his ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively, the female lead of his film It Ends With Us, which was released in August 2024.

Justin Baldoni’s sister and wife also shared birthday messages for him

A day after his 41st birthday, Justin Baldoni’s younger sister, Sara Baldoni, also shared a birthday post in his honor while pouring support and love for him. She shared a picture of them hugging and smiling for the camera and wrote in the caption:

“Happy birthday JB, I love you and I celebrate you - the man you are, the love you embody, the strength of your connection to God, the essence of your being, your dedication to truth, to service and to love - today and all days. I am so proud to call you my big brother and annoyingly squeeze the hell out of you until the end of time. Xx.”

Likewise, Justin’s wife, Emily Baldoni, also wished him on the platform on Saturday. Sharing a picture of them kissing along a seashore while their two kids accompanied them, she wrote:

“Happy birthday my love. Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again.”

Emily and Justin Baldoni share a daughter, Maiya, 9, and a son, Maxwell, 7.

In the wake of the ongoing controversy, Baldoni has been spending time with his family. On January 17, he told TMZ that he was “grateful” to be around his “amazing friends and family” and had “faith” in how the situation might unfold.

After months of speculation that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively were feuding, the latter filed a complaint against him with the California Civil Rights Department on December 20, 2024, accusing him of s*xual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her during the production of It Ends With Us.

Subsequently, on December 31, 2024, she filed a lawsuit against Justin and three others, including the movie’s producer, Jamey Heath, publicist Jennifer Abel, and crisis manager Melissa Nathan. Lively accused Baldoni of creating a “hostile work environment” and displaying “disturbing” and “unprofessional” behavior on the sets. The civil suit also mentioned that the alleged experiences led to “grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety.”

In response, Justin Baldoni countersued Blake Lively, her husband and actor-producer Ryan Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane, and her PR firm, Vision PR, Inc., for $400 million. Taylor Swift was named in the court documents but is not one of the defendants. Baldoni is suing them for defamation and extortion, among other allegations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback