Justin Baldoni sends legal letter to Disney and Marvel to preserve all documents related to Ryan Reynolds' Nicepool amid Blake Lively drama

Justin Baldoni has sent a litigation hold letter to Disney and Marvel to preserve all documents related to the character Nicepool, played by Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds. Nicepool was featured in the 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine - where Reynolds starred as Deadpool and was a writer and producer.

As per Variety, on January 7, Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, sent a litigation hold letter to Disney CEO Bob Iger and Marvel President Kevin Feige. The letter was about his client's "anticipated claims" against Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and other parties. The media outlet exclusively obtained the letter that urged the companies to retain all documents related to the development of the character Nicepool, as it was believed to have been used to mock Justin Baldoni in the film Deadpool & Wolverine.

The letter reportedly urges Disney and Marvel to preserve “any and all documents relating to the development of the ‘Nicepool’ character” as well as “communications relating to the development, writing, and filming of storylines and scenes featuring ‘Nicepool.’” It also reportedly urges the studios to keep hold of “all documents relating to or reflecting a deliberate attempt to mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate, or bully Baldoni through the character of ‘Nicepool.’”

The letter marks the latest development in the legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. It all began when Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of se*ual harassment and inappropriate workplace conduct. She also claimed Baldoni and other members of the It Ends With Us crew allegedly indulged in a campaign to tarnish her reputation during the film's promotions.

In the same month, Baldoni filed a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times over an article published on their platform based on Lively's claims. Among multiple accusations, the actor claimed The Times allegedly did not verify Blake Lively's claims before basing their article on her complaints against him.

How did Ryan Reynolds' character Nicepool allegedly mock Justin Baldoni?

Nicepool is a minor character played by Ryan Reynolds in the 2024 MCU film Deadpool & Wolverine. Reynolds also played the titular character Deadpool in the film, while Nicepool is an alternate version of the same character.

According to Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, Reynolds allegedly mocked his client in one scene in the film using the character of Nicepool. In the scene, Reynolds notably said the line:

“Where in God’s name is the intimacy coordinator?!”

One of Blake Lively's complaints against Justin Baldoni in her December 2024 lawsuit alleged that no intimacy coordinator was on set. Lively claimed that certain intimate scenes in the film were included without her knowledge.

In the aforementioned sequence, Nicepool also compliments Ladypool (played by Blake Lively in a cameo appearance) for "snapping back" into shape after giving birth. Lively had notably accused Baldoni of fat-shaming her post-partum body and se*ually harassing her on the sets of It Ends With Us. In the scene, Nicepool talks about Ladypool by saying:

“She is gorgeous. She just had a baby too, and you can’t even tell.”

Blake Lively had accused Baldoni of fat shaming her and commenting on her body after she gave birth to her fourth child with Reynolds. Further, Deadpool points out Nicepool's misogyny in the scene, to which the latter responds, "It’s okay; I identify as a feminist." The dialogue is speculated to have been a dig at Baldoni, who's called himself an ally to women and a feminist for years.

In the end credits of the film, the actor portraying Nicepool is listed as Gordon Reynolds and not Ryan Reynolds. In the end credits of It Ends With Us, Blake Lively also thanked Gordon Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds has not openly mentioned whether there is a connection between Nicepool and Justin Baldoni despite widespread speculation among fans about it being a dig at the actor. Representatives for Marvel and Disney declined to comment on the matter.

In a January 7 appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, Bryan Freedman commented on Nicepool's character.

"There’s no question it relates to Justin. I mean, anybody that watched that hair bun," he said.

Further, Freedman also questioned Ryan Reynolds' use of his wife's alleged se*ual harassment as a joke and added:

"If somebody is seriously se*ually harassed, you don’t make fun of it. It’s a serious issue."

Justin Baldoni's litigation hold letter, written ahead of “anticipated claims related to Reynolds and Lively’s tortious interference with contract and civil extortion,” also urges Disney and Marvel to preserve any documents related to Ryan Reynolds' well-known rift with director Tim Miller.

Miller directed the first Deadpool film but did not return to direct Deadpool & Wolverine after an alleged clash with Reynolds. Justin Baldoni's legal letter instructs the studios to retain any data “relating to complaints made against Ryan Reynolds by any person, including without limitation Tim Miller,” alongside any instances of Reynolds trying to take “creative control of any film project.”

It is unknown if Justin Baldoni will sue Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, as his $250 million lawsuit against The NY Times did not mention them as defendants. However, Bryan Freedman has mentioned that a lawsuit against Reynolds and Lively is imminent.

