K-pop soloist G-Dragon confirms comeback in the second half of 2024 and announces global promotion plans

On Wednesday, April 3, the Korean media outlet News1 reported that K-pop soloist G-Dragon will be making his long-awaited comeback into the music industry. The news report stated that the idol is planning to roll out his comeback somewhere in the second half of this year, and he's also scheduled to expand his promotions on a global level, with activities around the world, including Japan.

The news was shared with the Korean media outlet through G-Dragon's current agency, Galaxy Corporation. The agency reportedly stated that after the idol's comeback, the promotional plans are aimed at reaching a global audience, thereby referring to the fact that the idol will be visiting many countries to establish his re-entrance into the music industry.

Here's what the agency stated to the Korean media outlet, News1, regarding the idol's upcoming solo comeback.

"G-Dragon is scheduled to make a comeback in the second half of this year. After his comeback, he will carry out global activities. Among them, activities in Japan are also planned. Galaxy Corporation's Japanese branch was established in September of last year before G-Dragon was recruited. Of course, this branch will help the idol's activities in Japan in the future."

The agency explained that they recently established a Japanese branch of Galaxy Corporation in September 2023. While this was created before the idol joined the agency, they explained that much of his Japanese promotions and activities would be taken care of by this branch. Given that the idol will be releasing music after a long break, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the same.

G-Dragon's agency Galaxy Corporation confirms the idol's comeback in the second half of 2024 with global promotional plans

G-Dragon is a 35-year-old South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter who debuted with the second-generation K-pop boy group BIGBANG in 2006, housed under YG Entertainment. Despite being part of a boy band, the idol's solo activities have created a reputation for himself, and his influence has gradually earned him the title of King of K-pop.

Several of the idol's solo albums, such as COUP D'ETAT, Shine A Light, Heartbreaker, etc., have grown to be cherished projects by his fans.

While netizens have always looked forward to his solo releases, the idol hasn't rolled out music since his last EP in 2017, KWON JI YONG, an album that takes after his real name. It was due to various reasons, including his mandatory military service and his departure from YG Entertainment, among others.

Last year, though G-Dragon announced that he was preparing for a solo comeback, fans knew it was a far-off release since YG Entertainment also revealed that the idol would be officially departing the agency due to the end of their contract. In December 2023, the idol signed with Galaxy Corporation, and the idol is finally scheduled to roll out his solo comeback after almost seven years.

Expand Tweet

These global activities might include a world tour, concerts, fan- meetings, and a performance at The Vegas Sphere as the finale of his world tour in 2025, as reported by Galaxy Corporation's CEO in a recent interview.

Expand Tweet

In other news, the idol has also been quite active in the industry following his new contract with the entertainment agency Galaxy Corporation. The idol has not only attended the renowned tech event, CES 2024, but also rolled out a collaboration with the Japanese rock artist, Yoshiki.